Kicking off 2019: January auctions preview

Auction heavyweights again ready to make a big impression and kick off the year in style at Arizona Auction Week

BARRETT-JACKSON SCOTTSDALE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. _ Barrett-Jackson’s 48th Scottsdale Auction will run from Jan. 12-20 at WestWorld.

Domestic supercars, like a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, will also be among the most anticipated vehicles of the auction. Built to honor the 40th anniversary of the GT40’s 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966, the GT is one of 343 produced with the Limited Edition Heritage package.

Other stars of the auction will include a Ford Pilot Plant/Pre-production 1965 Mustang hardtop to receive a VIN, and a Ridler Award-winning ’54 Corvette custom convertible called “Transitions” built by Larry Griffey’s Hot Rods and Restoration.

Saturday and Sunday will be preview days with bidding on automobilia starting Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. Collector car lots are scheduled to begin crossing the block every day at 10 a.m. Advance all-week tickets are $190 for adults, $150 for seniors in advance, or $195 and $150 at the door. Daily advance sales passes are $21 or $18 for seniors, or $25 and $20 at the door.

For information, visit www.barrett-jackson.com

GOODING & CO. SCOTTSDALE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. _ Gooding & Company will again offer a lineup of blue-chip collector cars at its annual two-day Scottsdale Auction from Jan. 18-19

A trio of Shelby Cobras — a 1964 289, a 1965 289 and a 1966 427 — will be among the feature cars. Also on deck will be coveted examples from Aston Marin, De Tomaso, Porsche, Ferrari, Austin-Healey and others. A group of valuable Mercedes-Benz offerings will also be featured:

— A rare 1963 300 SL Roadster, one of only 210 examples built with the alloy-block engine and disc brakes. The car has traveled less than 16,000 miles and has had just three owners.

— 1955 300 SL Gullwing recently discovered in a Northern California garage where it had been kept out of the public eye for decades.

— 1956 300 SC Roadster, one of only 53 ever built.

— 1957 300 SL Roadster, the recipient of a meticulous four-year restoration by marque expert Bill Richardson.

Bidding will start both Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. at Scottsdale Fashion Square. General admission is $40, or $100 for two with a catalog. For information, visit

www.goodingco.com, or call 310-899-1960.

RM SOTHEBY’S PHOENIX

PHOENIX _ RM Sotheby’s returns to the grounds of the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa from Jan. 17-18 for its 20th annual Arizona sale. The auction will feature approximately 120 blue-chip vehicles from prewar classics to contemporary supercars. Among the headliners:

— A 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO with less than 3,000 miles, equipped with air-conditioning, power windows, contrasting orange seat inserts, and offered at auction for the first time

— 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS from the Skip Barber Collection

— The Calumet Collection consisting of 11 British cars, including eight Rolls-Royce models. Included in the group is a 1923 Silver Ghost Salamanca; 2012 Phantom EWB ‘Year of the Dragon’; and 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V State Landaulet by Mulliner Park Ward, one of just five examples produced.

Bidding will start both days at 5 p.m. with cars available for preview at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.rmsothebys.com or call 519-352-4575.

WORLDWIDE AUCTIONEERS SCOTTSDALE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. _ Worldwide Auctioneers will hold its Scottsdale sale on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. on its E. McDowell Road auction grounds. A wide variety of America muscle cars, exotics and classics will be on the menu. Among the highlights:

— 1931 Duesenberg Model J Custom Berline Judkins sedan

— 1936 Duesenberg Model JN LWB tourster

— 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster

— 1958 Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport

— 1924 Bentley 3-Litre Red Label Speed Model tourer

— 1925 Bugatti Type 35A Grand Prix

— 1953 Chevrolet Corvette

Admission is $40 for spectactors. Bidder passes are $100 and include two passes, VIP seating and catalog.

For information, visit www.worldwide-auctioneers.com or call 260-925-6789.



BONHAM’S SCOTTSDALE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. _ Bonham’s Annual Scottsdale Auction is set for Jan. 17 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. A spectacular variety of collectible machines will be on the docket. Among the highlight lots are:

— A 1952 Maserati A6G/2000 Spider with coachwork by Frua

— 1959 Lister-Jaguar Sports Racer with coachwork by Costin; ex-Team Cunningham car driven by Stirling Moss, Walt Hansgen, Ivor Bueb and Bob Grossman that was an SCCA C-Modified National Championship winner

— 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV with coachwork by Bertone; less than 18,300 miles and 1 of 13 factory split-sump, U.S.-specification examples

— 1964 Porsche 904 GTS; ex-Team Otto Zipper Precision Motor Cars and previously owned by Robert Redford, Steve Earle and Jim Tidwell

For times and other schedule information, including additional lots, visit www.bonhams.com.

SILVER AUCTIONS WINTER SALE

PEORIA, Ariz. _ Silver Auctions will offer more than 400 collector cars for sale Jan. 11-13 at its new Peoria Sports Complex location. The sale will begin all three days with gates opening at 9 a.m. and bidding starting with memorabilia at 10 a.m. and vehicle at 11 a.m. Daily admission is $15, or $10 for seniors.

Early consignments include:

— 1938 Buick Century Series 60 convertible

— 1957 Chevy Nomad wagon

— 1957 Cadillac SeVille two-door hardtop

— 1963 Cadillac Fleetwood divider window limousine

— 1967 Chevy El Camino

— 1970 Chevy Corvette

— 1972 Chevy C10 pickup

Visit www.silverauctionsaz.com to see a list of consignments.

RUSSO & STEELE SCOTTSDALE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. _ Russo & Steele will offer its usual assortment of European sports, American muscle, hot rods, and customs in its “auction in the round” format over four days from Jan. 17-20. More than 140 cars are scheduled to be up for bids at the Talking Stick Resort.

A preview will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. Bidding will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon on Sunday. Among the highlight vehicles:

— 1964 Chevrolet Cheetah race car, first production car, driven by Jerry Grant at Daytona

— 1964 Corvette Roadster Supernova Race Car

— 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 Coupe

— 1970 Chevy Chevelle “Pre-Production Pilot Prototype” SS-396 coupe

— 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 convertible

— 1957 Cadillac Biarritz convertible

— 1967 Plymouth GTX Hemi convertible

— 1961 Jaguar E-Type convertible

— 1955 Corvette convertible

General admission Thursday through Saturday is $30, and $20 on Sunday.

Visit www.russoandsteele.com for details.

Huge lineup again on tap for Mecum Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Mecum Auctions will return to Kissimmee for the world’s largest annual collector car auction, offering an expected 3,500 classic and collector cars Jan. 3-13.

The event is held at Osceola Heritage Park and includes thousands of Road Art offerings and other attractions.

A number of high-profile collections will be on offer, including the Wayne Davis Collection, Michael Fux Colleciton and BMF Muscle Car Collection. Among the scores of marquee cars up for bids:

— 1967 Shelby GT500 “Super Snake”

— Harley Earl and Bill Mitchell Corvette Styling Cars

— 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster

— 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra CSX2588

— 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

— 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03

— 1967 Chevrolet Corvette coupe, 427/390 four-speed, unrestored with 2,996 miles

— 1970 Ford Torino King Cobra

General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m. daily except Friday, when bidding starts at 9:30 a.m.

For information, visit www.mecum.com.

