Kughn leaves big tracks in collector car, toy train hobbies

DETROIT – Richard P. Kughn, a well-known Detroit business man, toy train manufacturer and car collector, died June 7 at age 89. Kughn led toy train manufacturer Lionel for 10 years. He also worked with A. Alfred Taubman to develop regional shopping centers, including the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. Another of his projects was the purchase and renovation of the David Whitney, Jr. mansion in Detroit. He also co-founded the sports memorabilia and trading card company Upper Deck in 1988.

As a teenager, Kughn built a Ford Model T from parts he found in a junkyard, then as an adult went on to collect a fleet of more than 280 vintage cars, including many Packards, Auburns, Cords, Stutz, Mercedes and Duesenbergs. His cars were often the stars at the Meadowbrook Concours and other shows. He displayed many of his cars at his Carrail Museum until closing the train/automobile shrine in 2003 after experiencing some health problems that prompted him to sell off many of his cars.