LeMay – America’s Car Museum temporarily closes doors due to COVID-19

LeMay – America’s Car Museum is temporarily closed to visitors, based on guidance from public health officials attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are assessing when we might be able to reopen our doors to visitors. Additionally, all events at the Museum for the month of March are postponed or canceled.
If you’d like to “help us keep the headlights on” while our doors are temporarily closed, please consider becoming a member or making a donation. We look forward to welcoming you back to ACM soon!
