Lexus LFA sold for charity at Russo & Steele’s Scottsdale auction

Scottsdale, Arizona – Arizona Auto Week is known for showcasing some of the most luxurious cars in the world, but one rare model which sold for $375,000 on the Russo and Steele auction block is giving back to people in need.

Thanks to Plexus Charities, the philanthropic organization of health and happiness company Plexus Worldwide, a large portion of the $375,000 sale of the Lexus LFA will benefit Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. The luxury sports car was auctioned Friday, January 19 at the Russo and Steele event in Scottsdale.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the car auction,” said Christopher Pair, President of Operations and International at Plexus Worldwide and Plexus Charities board member. “A car auction is already an exciting atmosphere but knowing that a significant portion of the total was going to help children and families in need made it so much more exciting as the total climbed higher and higher. Families all over the United States are the real winners.”

Plexus began partnering with Feeding American in June 2018, after the health and wellness company launched its Nourish One Initiative.

“No one can thrive on an empty stomach and we are so proud that through Plexus’ Nourish One Initiative and our partnership with Feeding America, we have already contributed funding for more than 4.5 million meals to children and families in need in just a few months,” said Tarl Robinson, CEO and Founder of Plexus Worldwide.

“We rely on partnerships with organizations like Plexus to help our food banks get food onto the tables of families in Arizona and across the nation,” said Briana Crane, Director of Development at Feeding America.

The new donation from the sale of the car, which was given to Plexus by a private donor, will be separate from the on-going tabulation of meals funded through the sale of Lean products. The Lexus LFA is one of 500-models produced, featuring a powerful 4.8-liter V10 paired with an Automated Sequential Gearbox that produces upshifts in just 200 milliseconds—breaking the lap record at Nürburgring for a production car on non competition tires. Its engine delivers 552 of horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque and can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. With its impressive top speed of 202 miles per hour, it was even able to outrun a personal business jet.

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide LLC offers health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With more than 700,000 independent business owners (“Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the world’s 40 largest direct sales companies and has often been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions

One of the nation’s premier collector-car auction houses, Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions continues to set records and attract a discerning global clientele. In addition to its reputation for offering stellar collector automobiles, the unique high-energy auction experience is simply unattainable anywhere else. Auctions include a signature event in Scottsdale, Arizona every January, followed by June at Newport Beach, and August at Monterey, California. For additional information, please visit www.russoandsteele.com or call 602.252.2697.