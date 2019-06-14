Lincoln & Continental Owners Club’s Sept.19th-22nd Eastern National Meet

By Gregg D. Merksamer

The history and scenery of New York’s Hudson River Valley will be big draws when the Lincoln & Continental Owners Club stages its 2019 Eastern National Meet from September 19-22. The LCOC Mid-Atlantic Region Chapter hosting this gathering to mark its 60th anniversary will start things off with a Thursday driving tour taking in such Dutchess County landmarks as the Vanderbilt Carriage House and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Springwood estate, while Friday’s schedule will feature a bus tour stopping at the Walkway Over the Hudson and Newburgh, NY’s Motorcyclepedia Museum before a catered buffet dinner and auction takes place at an otherwise private club overlooking the river. Saturday’s Car Event – featuring a special Mark II exhibit and a scale model Lincoln display – will be the first ever staged at the Hyde Park, NY campus of the Culinary Institute of America, which will also host the meet’s “black tie suggested” awards banquet that evening. Attendees staying the full weekend can also consider Sunday afternoon’s group trip to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Visit https://lcoc.org/event/2019-eastern-national-meet/ for full itinerary/hotel details and a downloadable registration packet, or request a printed version by contacting Owen Clarke at (845) 889-8891 or Clarketrustee@msn.com.