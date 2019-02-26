London Concours to showcase Lamborghini Miura

The London Concours, presented by Montres Breguet, announced the first of its special features; a show-stopping gathering of iconic Lamborghini Miuras. Once the world’s fastest production car, and hailed as one of the greatest automotive designs of all time, as many as eight examples will be on display at the London Concours this June.

In the forthcoming, definitive book on the model, The Lamborghini Miura, to be published by Kidston SA this summer, the outrageous Italian supercar is celebrated as the one that set the template for almost every great automotive performance icon since. First revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 1966, its revolutionary rear mid-engined layout quickly became de rigueur for the many supercar pretenders that followed.

In total, nearly 100 automotive greats of all eras will be on display on the idyllic lawns of the Honorable Artillery Company HQ when the London Concours rolls into the City from June 5-6. Curated across seven distinct classes, including ‘The Icons’ and ‘The Innovators’, London Concours is the ultimate automotive summer garden party.

Andrew Evans, London Concours Director, said “If any single model deserves to be celebrated at the London Concours, it’s the Lamborghini Miura. Not only is it a silver screen star, but it was the posterchild for a generation and arguably the provided the spark for the whole supercar scene as we know it. In a spectacular event showcasing nearly 100 automotive icons from the Ferrari F40 to the Bugatti Veyron, this colourful slice of supercar history is set to be a real highlight.”

The London Concours 2019 takes place from June 5-6. Tickets are available to buy now from www.londonconcours.co.uk/tickets

About Thorough Events and the London Concours:

The London Concours is organized by Thorough Events, the team behind the Concours of Elegance. First hosted in 2012 at Windsor Castle, the Concours of Elegance set a new global benchmark for a classic car concours, winning prestigious awards in the process; unheard of for a ‘start-up’ event in its first year. Thorough Events created the London Concours in June 2017 as an automotive garden party in the heart of the City of London, gathering a collection of rare and exceptional performance cars into one of London’s most incredible venues. In 2018, the Concours of Elegance was named as Best Consumer Show, and London Concours was named Best Brand Expansion by Exhibition News at the Indy Awards. The Thorough Events team also runs the Gulf Concours, hosted at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

