Looking for orphan makes from Michigan

Organizers of the Sloan Museum Auto Fair are searching for orphan makes of antique automobiles built in Michigan for its 48th annual event, to be held June 20-21. Specifically, Auto Fair organizers are looking for Abbott, Detroit, Krit, Dolson, Dort, Little and other such marques for a display titled “Made in Michigan,” a planned feature at the 2020 event.

This year’s Sloan Museum Auto Fair will be held at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad, a historic 1800s-era village near Flint, Mich. There is not an entry fee for vehicles included in this special display if committed by the entry deadline of May 1. Find event details on Facebook by searching “Sloan Museum Auto Fair.” Owners of Michigan-built orphans may contact Jeffery Anderson by email at shelbytruck81@yahoo.com.

sloanautofair.com