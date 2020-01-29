Low mileage classics coming to Carlisle Auction’s Winter Autofest

CARLISLE, PA – The Carlisle Auctions at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland will offer up many classic collector cars as part of Winter AutoFest (February 21-23). The auction itself spans two days (February 21-22) and will see more than 400+ consignments cross the block.The event starts at 10:30 a.m. each of the two days. This year’s auction will see Carlisle Auctions move 10 decades of excellence in front of a jam-packed gallery of car lovers.

Since 2012 Carlisle Auctions has kicked off its season in Florida. This year there are some ultra low milage cars up for sale. Two of the top consignments have less than 2,000 miles on their respective odometers…total! Don’t miss out as a 1978 Corvette, 2005 Ford GT and many more take center stage February 21-22.

The aforementioned Corvette has just 213 ORIGINAL MILES and is code B2Z, also known as a Silver Anniversary Edition. It sports an automatic transmission, 350 c.i.d. L82 V8 engine, oyster leather interior, AM/FM radio and factory CB. This car has been meticulously taken care of, having been stored in a climate-controlled room. The car has also been on display at the National Corvette Museum.

Another low mileage gem is a 2005 Ford GT with 1,531 miles. For sale in its factory red paint with black interior, the odometer shows just over 1,530 miles. This GT was just one of five ordered in 2005 with the stripe delete option. The GT includes original sales documentation, window sticker, owner history and service history.

While those two and others crossing the block will come with a reserve, many others will be offered without a reserve. There’s also a special theme in place for Saturday (February 22), as the 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. time slot is reserved for only Corvettes, including the ’78.

“We are looking forward to this being our most successful Winter Autofest Lakeland Auction to date,” noted Director of Auction Operations, Tony Cline. “We have been fortunate to consign the best group of vehicles that we have ever offered at the SUN ‘n FUN venue. Anyone who wants to be involved can call our team at 717-960-6400 to consign or register to bid.”

To be part of the auction, call 717-960-6400 or visit Carlisle Auctions online at www.CarlisleAuctions.com. While on the web, review details on many of the events’ consignments as well as details on upcoming auctions with Carlisle Auctions. There are some great NEW features associated with Carlisle Auctions and Winter AutoFest in 2020 as well. First, anyone who registers to bid for this auction receives FREE bidder access for Sunset-Carlisle, November 13-14 in Sarasota, Florida. Second, interested bidders who can’t make Winter AutoFest in person can visit www.CarlisleAuctions.com to bid online and finally, Carlisle Auctions will once again offer a FREE live stream of the auction, again at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

