Malaise Daze is moving to Palm Springs for 2020! After two great shows at the Automobile Driving Museum in LA they needed a bigger venue. The location may be different but the great Malaise Motors vibe should be stronger than ever as “Malaisians” gather to display there cars, swap stories and have some laughs. Rodney Dangerfield, as portrayed by the talented Mike Frankovich will be in attendance to heckle one and all. There will be a meet and greet cocktail hour on the evening of the 24th, car show and awards presentation on the 25th and to cap off the weekend a fabulous brunch and cruise around Palm Springs on the 26th.

Hosted by Bryan Davis and Chuck Sherman of Malaise Motors, the Malaise Daze Car Show will feature 1972-1995 year model vehicles — cars made during the notorious “Malaise” era of auto manufacturing.

In recent years, Malaise Era autos have found a devoted, almost cult-like following. In its short history, the Malaise Motors Facebook page has gained 8,700 members from around the world who post photos of their own Malaise cars as well as those spotted in the wild. These more recent special interest cars have begun to garner a lot of column inches in the motoring press and auction prices for prime examples have been creeping up. This is the future of the collector car hobby.

“The cars of this era are ‘Malaise’ in name only. It’s time they had a show that gives them the acknowledgement they deserve.”

For more information, contact Bryan Davis at (559) 347-8153 or Chuck Sherman csherman.urt@gmail.com .

2020 Malaise Daze Car Show

April 24,25,26, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center

2100 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

About Malaise Motors

Dedicated to the history, design, manufacture and “roadability” of the “unloved” cars of the Malaise Era, MalaiseMotors.com was founded by Bryan Davis and Chuck Sherman, who love all cars, well most all cars. www.malaisemotors.com