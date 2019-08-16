Matt Kenseth to serve as Grand Marshal of the NASCAR XFINITY CTECH Manufacturing 180 on August 24

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., August 16, 2019 - Former NASCAR Champion, Matt Kenseth, will serve as Grand Marshal of the NASCAR XFINITY CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America. The green flag drops on August 24th at 2 p.m., central time, and will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Photo - www.mattkenseth.com

Kenseth, from Cambridge, Wis., a two-time Daytona 500 champion, racked up 39 victories at 19 different tracks and took the top honor in 2003 as the last Winston Cup Series Champion. Kenseth also boasts an International Race of Champions (IROC) title in 2004, and qualified for the Playoffs in 13 of 14 seasons. Kenseth's 39 Cup Series victories ranked 19th all-time entering 2018. He also recorded 20 pole positions, 181 top-five finishes and 327 top-10 finishes in 650 starts or more than 50 percent of his total Cup starts.

Kenseth has also collected 29 wins in NASCAR's XFINITY Series with his last victory coming in the series' at the season-finale event at Homestead in 2014. Kenseth has earned 139 top-five finishes, 202 top-ten finishes, and 17 poles in his 288 starts in the series. Kenseth is looking forward to being on hand for the all the festivities surrounding the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America.

Kenseth will sign autographs for fans at the CTECH Manufacturing Trailer near Victory Lane from 11:30 a.m. to Noon. He will then wave the green flag at 2 p.m., to start the race.

"The only bad thing about it is I have to realize I am old enough to be a Grand Marshal," Kenseth said with a laugh. "Seriously though, it is a big honor to be the Grand Marshal of such a big race. It is also close to my home. It is very nice to be honored with this and I am glad CTECH Manufacturing selected me for this year's event, this means a tremendous amount to me."

Everything for the NASCAR XFINITY Series CTECH Manufacturing 180, SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks presented by Menards, SCCA Pro Trans Am and F3 America's Championship weekend begins on Thursday, August 22, with test sessions and practice sessions for Trans Am and F3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Practice for SCCA Pro Trans Am, F3 America's Championship and practice and qualifying for SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series presented by Menards takes up the majority of the morning on Friday, August 23, with the Stadium SUPER Trucks running from 9:25 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

For those unaware, The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck races presented by Menards will feature four 36-inch tall aluminum ramps placed in strategic locations on the racecourse, allowing the trucks to fly 20 feet off the ground and hundreds of feet down the race course.

The first practice for the NASCAR XFINITY series is at 12:35 p.m. on Friday followed by qualifying for the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series at 1:35 p.m. The final NASCAR XFINITY practice is at 2:35 p.m. with SCCA Pro Trans Am qualifying rounding out the Friday schedule at 4:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24, begins with SCCA Pro Trans Am driver introductions at 7:45 a.m. with the first SCCA Pro Trans Am race at 8 a.m., followed by a second SCCA Pro Trans Am race at 11:40 a.m.

A NASCAR XFINITY Series driver autograph session is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. in the paved area just west of Victory Lane in the Paddock.

NASCAR XFINITY CTECH Manufacturing 180 qualifying begins at 10:40 a.m., with the first SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series presented by Menards race at 12:50 p.m.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m., for the NASCAR XFINITY Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 race, which will also be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network. The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Truck Series presented by Menards second race rounds out the on track activity with the second race at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets are available and additional event details; ticket pricing and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. There will be karting all weekend at the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex, Pace Car Rides on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., a Family Fun Zone in Turn 1 on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Road America's Disc Golf Course will be open all weekend.

Anyone 16-years-old and under gets in FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world's best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America onwww.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.