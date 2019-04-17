May 11th Special-Edition Speedway Cars & Coffee: Discount INDYCAR GP Tickets Available!

Act Fast: The Car Show is Limited to First 100 Registrants

INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have joined forces for a limited-edition Speedway Cars & Coffee gathering and discount ticket for the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11.

Act quickly, as the May 11 Speedway Cars & Coffee is limited to the first 100 registered cars. This is due to event parking restrictions within the IMS Grounds for the NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.439-mile road course.

Parking passes and discounted INDYCAR GP tickets for Speedway Cars & Coffee guests must be purchased online at this link: www.ims.com/carsandcoffee.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix edition of Speedway Cars & Coffee is scheduled for the usual time: 9 a.m.-noon (ET), but guests will enjoy a full day of track activity on the IMS road course. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided as always by River West Coffee & Tea and Jack’s Donuts, respectively.

To qualify for access to the car show, parking and discount INDYCAR GP tickets, you must bring your custom, classic or performance car to the event. No factory sedans or minivans.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. and track activity begins at 8:30. The stars of the NTT IndyCar Series have a 30-minute warmup session at 11:15 a.m., followed by more support series races and the Bronze Badge Grid Walk. The 85-lap INDYCAR Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. You can park your hotrod at the Museum all day, and security will be provided!

If you’re a Cars & Coffee participant and already purchased INDYCAR GP Race Day tickets, you can buy the parking pass only at the same link: www.ims.com/carsandcoffee.

May 11 IMS Grounds Access Reminder: The INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 11 is an official event day at IMS – once we sell out the 100 Speedway Cars & Coffee spots, only pedestrian access to the lot will be available, for free, like always, but you must first purchase an event ticket to access the IMS Grounds. Parking passes for all other IMS Parking Lots are available for purchase via this link:www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/grandprix/buy-tickets/ParkingCamping.

About the IMS Museum: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is home to one of the world’s premier motorsports and automobile collections, with interpretive emphasis on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its role as a global icon of sporting tradition and innovation.

Located inside the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval, the Museum is open 363 days a year (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas). It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and relies on support from admissions, tours, sponsorships, annual memberships and planned-giving for its operations, educational programming, restoration and preservation efforts, exhibits and events.

For more information on the IMS Museum, please visit www.indyracingmuseum.org, contact the Museum at (317) 492-6784, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.