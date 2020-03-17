Mecum Auctions to reschedule March and April events

See Mecum Auction’s release below

March 17, 2020

In accordance with the CDC’s recommendation to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, we will be rescheduling our March and April events. The March Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic Tractor Auction and the Houston Collector Car Auction in April are in the process of being rescheduled with our venue partners at the Mississippi Valley Fair Center and NRG Park. The new dates for these auctions will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate through this process.

Sincerely,

Mecum Auctions



For additional questions, please contact us at 262-275-5050 or email us at info@mecum.com