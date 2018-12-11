Mecum closes out 2018 season with $8.7 Million in sales in Kansas City

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions closed out 2018 December 6-8 in Kansas City, Missouri, achieving overall sales totals of $8.7 million. Individual sales were topped by a rare black 2006 Ford GT with just 870 miles that brought $308,000.

As an auction noted for its annual delivery of a diverse and varied lineup, this year’s event produced a surprisingly focused top 10 sales list. Seven of the top 10 sales were Chevrolets and four of those were Corvettes. It was two resto modded Camaros, however, that followed the Ford GT in top dollars achieved, with a 1967 model selling for $77,000 and a 1969 bringing $74,250. Others to appear in the top 10 included a pickup truck, a Bentley and a Cobra Replica, demonstrating that despite Chevrolet’s top 10 takeover, variety was indeed still on tap.

The complete top 10 collector-car sales at the Mecum Kansas City 2018 auction include:

2006 Ford GT at $308,000 1967 Chevrolet Camaro at $77,000 1969 Chevrolet Camaro at $74,250 1965 Chevrolet C10 Pickup at $69,300 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $69,300 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe at $68,750 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $67,100 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Heritage Edition at $67,100 2009 Bentley GT Coupe at $67,100 1965 Superformance Shelby Cobra Replica at $66,000

Mecum’s next auction will be The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction, to be held Jan. 3-13 in Kissimmee, Florida, and featuring 3,500 vehicles and more than 3,000 items of Road Art to cross the auction block. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

