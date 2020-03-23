Mecum has secured back up dates for Indy Spring Classic sale

Dana Mecum’s 33rd Original Spring Classic auction will take place

See Mecum’s release below

March 20, 2020

In this time of rampant uncertainty, especially surrounding large social gatherings and events, there is at least one thing on which car enthusiasts can continue to rely: Dana Mecum’s 33rd Original Spring Classic auction will take place as Mecum’s next consignment-based collector car auction, no matter what unfolds in the near future. We have already secured back up dates in case the developing circumstances necessitate any delays, and will send more information if and when it becomes necessary.

After 32 consecutive years of holding this annual flagship event, Mecum is building up and marching toward this year’s auction with every intent of hosting the best Spring Classic auction ever. Every employee of Mecum Auctions remains hard at work, and all of those efforts are directly focused on the success of the Spring Classic, which is now our priority.

After the American public has been put in a box and pent up for several months due to social distancing and isolation, collectors are going to be hungrier than ever for a taste of the auction action, and President and Founder Dana Mecum stated that this confluence of circumstances “will result in the most successful Spring Classic ever.”

Mecum Auctions

For additional questions,please contact us at 262-275-5050 or email us at info@mecum.com