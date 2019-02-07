Mecum kicks off 2019 with $133.8 Million in sales

Image - Mecum Auctions

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions kicked off its year with its highest-grossing month to date this January. After the close of the company’s annual Kissimmee, Florida, auction and the 28th annual Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction in Las Vegas, total sales for January 2019 reached $133.8 million. In all, Mecum offered an impressive 7,517 lots of collector cars, motorcycles and Road Art in January with 6,267 hammering sold for an 83 percent sell-through rate.

This year’s Kissimmee event, held Jan. 3-13 at Osceola Heritage Park, saw nearly 3,500 classic and collector cars cross the auction block and 2,328 change hands for a 72 percent sell-through rate and $107.5 million in overall vehicle and Road Art sales.

Kissimmee 2019 saw the hammer fall on the most valuable Mustang ever sold at public auction. In a flurry of eager bidding, the one-of-one 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake’sfinal sale price climbed to a whopping $2.2 million. [Complete top 10 sales list below.]

Mecum’s Road Art division also had its most prolific month to date for consignment auctions with more than 4,000 items crossing the auction block in January. Road Art in Kissimmee featured 17 private collections and a separate stage exclusively for auctioning Road Art, and the Vegas event boasted a newly discovered investment-grade estate of Indian Motorcycle collectibles.

In all, the January Las Vegas motorcycle auction this year reached $26.3 million in overall motorcycle and Road Art sales, an increase of 87 percent over the previous record-setting 2018 auction. Held Jan. 22-26 at the South Point Hotel and Casino, the motorcycle auction achieved a 91-percent sell-through rate as more than 1,340 motorcycles hammered sold.

Highlighted by Sweden’s MC Collection of 230 masterpieces of motorcycle history, the auction elicited excited and aggressive bidding resulting in strong individual sales across the board and a top 10 sales list of exclusively six-figure sales.

The auction’s top two sellers were both of the extremely rare Crocker brand; the first, a 1939 Crocker Big Tank demanded a jaw-dropping $704,000, while its little brother, a 1937 Small Tank 61-25 reached a selling price of $423,500.

The complete top 10 collector-car sales at the Mecum Kissimmee 2019 auction include:

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari at $3,300,000 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake at $2,200,000 The 1969 L88 Corvette Offering at $990,000 1930 Duesenberg Model J Torpedo Phaeton at $935,000 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at $495,000 1954 Chrisman Bonneville Coupe at $484,000 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback at $440,000 1955 Imperial Convertible at $418,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at $396,000 2005 Ford GT at $352,000

The complete top 10 motorcycle sales at the 28th annual Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction include:

1939 Crocker Big Tank at $704,000 1937 Crocker Small Tank 61-25 at $423,500 1925 Brough Superior SS100 Alpine Grand Sport at $357,500 1912 Henderson Model A at $302,500 1975 Ducati 750SS Green Frame at $247,500 1925 BMW R37 at $220,000 1913 Pierce T Four at $192,500 1992 Honda NR 750 at $181,500 1923 Ace Four Cylinder Sporting Solo at $176,000 1915 Henderson Four Model D at $170,500

For access to complete auction results, sign up for the free InfoNet service offered at Mecum.com. Next up for Mecum is the company's newest auction in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Slated for March 14-16, Phoenix 2019 is expected to feature 1,000 classic and collector cars on offer as well as 100 vintage and antique motorcycles.

