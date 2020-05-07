Mecum & NBCSN offering up 50+ hours of auction coverage May 11-17

STAMFORD, Conn. – Beginning Monday, May 11, NBC Sports will present Mecum Main Attractions Week on NBCSN, featuring more than 50 hours of classic Mecum Auctions action across seven events from Kissimmee (2018, 2019, 2020), Monterey (2018, 2019) and Indianapolis (2018, 2019), as well as thirty-minute specials on the Eddie Vannoy and John Atzbach Collections that will cross the block in 2020.

Legendary cars will cross the auction block throughout the week, including the record-breaking Steve McQueen 1968 Ford Mustang GT in “Bullitt,” Alexander Rossi’s winning car from the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, and the one and only 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake.

Throughout the week, Scott Hoke will host coverage alongside analysts John Kraman and Stephen Cox, and reporters Bill Stephens and Katie Osborne.

Following is each night’s highlighted content throughout the week:

Monday, May 11 : Mecum Presents: The Eddie Vannoy Collection, 2018 Monterey Auction and 2020 Kissimmee Auction

: Mecum Presents: The Eddie Vannoy Collection, 2018 Monterey Auction and 2020 Kissimmee Auction Tuesday, May 12 : 2019 Indianapolis Auction and 2018 Kissimmee Auction

: 2019 Indianapolis Auction and 2018 Kissimmee Auction Wednesday, May 13 : Mecum Presents: The John Atzbach Collection, 2019 Kissimmee Auction and 2019 Indianapolis Auction

: Mecum Presents: The John Atzbach Collection, 2019 Kissimmee Auction and 2019 Indianapolis Auction Thursday, May 14 : 2018 Indianapolis Auction, 2019 Monterey Auction and 2018 Kissimmee Auction

: 2018 Indianapolis Auction, 2019 Monterey Auction and 2018 Kissimmee Auction Friday, May 15 : 2018 Indianapolis Auction and 2019 Monterey Auction

: 2018 Indianapolis Auction and 2019 Monterey Auction Saturday, May 16 : 2020 Kissimmee Auction and 2018 Indianapolis Auction

: 2020 Kissimmee Auction and 2018 Indianapolis Auction Sunday, May 17: 2019 Monterey Auction and 2018 Kissimmee Auction

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

MONDAY, MAY 11

The opening night of Mecum Main Attractions Week, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, features Mecum Presents: The Eddie Vannoy Collection, a preview of one of the largest collections ever to be offered by Mecum Auctions with 5,000 items up for sale.

Mecum Monterey in 2018 was packed with exceptional classics and supercars, including Alexander Rossi’s winning car in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. The 2020 Mecum Kissimmee auction featured the Michael Fux collection of high-end supercars in addition to the record-breaking Challenger II Streamliner and the iconic “Eleanor” mustang from the film “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK Mecum Presents: The Eddie Vannoy Collection 7 p.m. NBCSN 2018 Mecum Auctions: Monterey 7:30 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee 11:30 p.m. NBCSN

TUESDAY, MAY 12

The Indianapolis auction in 2019 featured the Steven Juliano Estate Collection, that included four Shelby Cobras, as well as vintage classic cars, such as the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible.

The auction block in Kissimmee in 2018 was headlined by the Michael Fux lineup of supercars, including the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta and 2016 Ferrari F12tdf.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK 2019 Mecum Auctions: Indianapolis 7 p.m. NBCSN 2018 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee 10 p.m. NBCSN 2019 Mecum Auctions: Indianapolis 1 a.m. NBCSN

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Wednesday night kicks off with Mecum Presents: The John Atzbach Collection, a journey into the world of Carroll Shelby and the history of Ford Shelby Mustangs driven by Ken Miles.

At the 2019 auction in Kissimmee, the one and only 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake sold for a then-record $2.2 million. The auction also showcases an impressive collection from seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty and a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari. During the event, Hulk Hogan makes an appearance to raise money for charity.

The Amos Minter Thunderbird collection is featured during the nightcap from the 2019 Indianapolis auction.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK Mecum Presents: The John Atzbach Collection 8 p.m. NBCSN 2019 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee 8:30 p.m. NBCSN 2019 Mecum Auctions: Indianapolis Midnight NBCSN

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Indianapolis’ auction in 2018 was highlighted by a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie Convertible from the Reggie Jackson Collection and a never dealer prepped 2006 Ford GT.

The auction block features a wide-range of vehicles in Monterey in 2019, including the 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster, one of only three 1955 Porsche Tempo Mikafa Sport Campers ever produced and a 1930 Packard 745 Deluxe Eight Convertible Coupe.

In Kissimmee in 2018, the 2016 Ferrari F12tdf and the 1957 Buick Super Convertible, one of only 2,046 produced, showcase the variety of vehicles on display.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK 2018 Mecum Auctions: Indianapolis 7 p.m. NBCSN 2019 Mecum Auctions: Monterey 10 p.m. NBCSN 2018 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee Midnight NBCSN

FRIDAY, MAY 15

The legendary custom show car by Jim Street, the Golden Sahara II, headlines the 2018 auction in Indianapolis. The classic 1952 Kurtis Kraft 4000 Indy Car, driven by Ed Elisian in the 1955 Indianapolis 500, also cross the auction block in Indy.

At the 2019 Mecum auction at Monterey, a pair of 1920s Fords stole the show: the 1929 Ford The Emperor and the 1927 Ford Dick Williams Roadster.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK 2018 Mecum Auctions: Indianapolis 8 p.m. NBCSN 2019 Mecum Auctions: Monterey 10 p.m. NBCSN 2019 Mecum Auctions: Monterey Midnight NBCSN

SATURDAY, MAY 16

History was made when the 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in “Bullitt” sold for a record $3.4 million at the 2020 Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee in January (see video here). Other vehicles at Kissimmee were a 1966 Superformance Ford GT40 Mkll, the Ken Miles car from recent film “Ford v Ferrari,” and a special-ordered one-of-a-kind 2019 McLaren Senna.

In addition, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible that was gifted to Pro Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr crosses the block during the 2018 Indianapolis auction at 1 a.m. ET.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK Mecum Presents: The John Atzbach Collection 2 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee 8 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee 11 p.m. NBCSN 2018 Mecum Auctions: Indianapolis 1 a.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY, MAY 17

The final night of Mecum Main Attractions Week features additional coverage from Monterey in 2019 and Kissimmee in 2018. The auction block in Monterey features the 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra CSX2588, the final 289 Cobra sold to the public, the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 and the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS, one of only 200 models produced.

In Kissimmee, highlighted vehicles that cross the auction block include the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe, the 1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible, which served as the 1964 New York World’s Fair show car and two original 1969 Camaro ZL1s, two of only 69 produced.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK 2019 Mecum Auctions: Monterey 8 p.m. NBCSN 2018 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee Midnight NBCSN

–NBC SPORTS–

