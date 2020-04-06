Mecum updates car auction schedule

Mecum Auctions – Mecum Auctions continues to monitor the need to update its live auction calendar of events, and the decision has been made to host no live, public-venue auctions in April or May of 2020. Planning efforts are focused now on ramping up to proceed with planning for live events in June with the understanding that additional changes may be necessary for reasons outside of anyone’s control.

Mecum has confirmed new dates for Dana Mecum’s 33rd Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis. This year’s dates for Mecum’s flagship event are now June 23-28, 2020. The auction will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds location as planned. All current consignment positions and bidder registrations will remain active and in place. Consignment and customer service agents are available during normal business hours to assist with vehicle consignments and bidder registrations.

The Eddie Vannoy Collection special auction event to be held June 3-7, 2020 in Jefferson, North Carolina, remains on schedule as planned. Please note that this auction is open to registered bidders only. Register to bid now at Mecum.com.

Mecum continues to work with its venue partners at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, to reschedule the auction for a later date in 2020. Mecum will announce the rescheduled dates via email as soon as they are finalized. Consignment agents will be in contact with sellers to discuss any specific questions they may have, and registered bidders with questions are encouraged to call the Mecum office any time during normal business hours.

Unfortunately, the Portland auction event has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020. Consignment agents will be in contact with those customers who have already consigned vehicles for this auction to discuss options for transferring consignments to another Mecum auction or to make other arrangements on a case-by-case basis. Any bidders who have already registered may transfer their registration to any future Mecum auction at no additional charge

