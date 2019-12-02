Mecum’s Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier sees over $10 million in sales

Walworth, Wis — More than 2,700 lots of tractors, vintage trucks, signs and farm relics crossed the auction block at Mecum’s Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier in Davenport, Iowa, Nov. 6-9. The overall sales from the four-day, action-packed event, which featured 20 private collections, reached nearly $10 million with a 96% sell-through rate.

The Gas Traction Company Big Four 30, a prairie tractor ahead of its time, topped the event with a $315,000 sale. Other top sellers include two Minneapolis-Moline UDLX Comfortractors that sold for $157,500 and $147,000, respectively. The 1934 Ford Roadster, one of only three known to exist, sold for $104,500. In addition, the 1926 Fordson Prototype, the first heavy-duty 2-ton truck ever built by Ford, made its way into the top 10 sales list as well with a $90,750 sale. The auction featured Gone Farmin’s first dedicated vintage-truck auction segment, which yielded extraordinary results.

An impressive $85,000 in total was raised at the Fall Premier for Curing Kids Cancer, Mecum Auctions’ charity of choice, thanks to the generosity of the large crowds of auction attendees.

The American Advertising portion of the auction was a resounding success as well, with top sales honors going to the John Deere Plows smalt sign from the Jim Mills Collection at $114,460.

The complete top 10 tractor sales at the Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier include:

Gas Traction Company Big Four 30 at $315,000 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX Comfortractor at $157,500 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX Comfortractor at $147,000 1934 Ford Roadster at $104,500 1960 John Deere 630 Hi-Crop Gas at $99,750 1928 John Deere C at $97,125 1926 Fordson Prototype at $90,750 Minneapolis 35-70 at $89,250 1959 John Deere 630 LP Hi-Crop at $86,100 1960 John Deere 630 All-Fuel Hi-Crop at $78,750

The complete top 10 Road Art sales at the Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier include:

John Deere Plows Smalt Sign at $114,460 1937 John Deere Double-Sided Porcelain with Light-Up Hood at $112,100 1940s Caterpillar John Deere Double-Sided Porcelain Neon at $64,900 Original 1940s NOS John Deere Double-Sided Porcelain Neon in Crate at $37,760 McCormick Farm Machines and Implements Smalt Sign at $35,400 Early International Harvester Smalt Sign at $33,040 1940s Oliver Double-Sided Porcelain Neon Dealership Sign at $27,140 1940s International Harvester Trucks Tractors at $25,370 1950s John Deere Double-Sided Porcelain Neon at $23,600 1949 Eska John Deere Coffin Block A Pedal Tractor at $23,600

For access to complete auction results, sign up for the free InfoNet service offered at Mecum.com. Gone Farmin’s next auction will be at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, March 25-28. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a tractor or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.