Milestone debuts new gallery at July 27th sale

Milestone Auctions’ July 27 Auction of Breweriana, Advertising, Coin-Ops and No-Reserve Muscle Cars

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio /PRNewswire/ — Milestone Auctions in suburban Cleveland will open the doors to their brand new, purpose-built gallery on Saturday, July 27 with an 800-lot sale of breweriana and advertising; coin-ops, and classic-era muscle cars offered with no reserve.

“In only a few short years, our auction business has grown exponentially,” explained Miles King, who co-owns Milestone Auctions along with business partner Chris Sammet. “Because of that growth, we really needed a larger gallery, more storage space, and a dedicated area for shipping. Our new building gives us everything we’ll need for the future.”

To launch the new venue, Milestone’s team scoured the country for first-class consignments, focusing on categories that are popular with their bidders, starting with antique advertising. The centerpiece of the sale is a private collection of breweriana containing many 19th/20th-century rarities. There are signs of all types (including illuminating), brewery prints, back bar advertising items, serving and tip trays, advertising figures, novelty bottles, tap knobs and more.

Gas and oil advertising always attracts an enthusiastic legion of bidders to Milestone’s sales. Included in the sale is a Texaco Marine Motor Oil double-sided porcelain sign has a busy nautical image of ships and boats beneath a flock of seagulls.

Additional advertising categories include automobilia, food, dairy and ice cream; insurance, paint, hotels, soap, medicine, soda pop and many others. There are porcelain, tin and cardboard signs, serving trays, thermometers, store displays and more.

Classic-era muscle cars are ready show off their best assets. “Each and every one of the cars will be auctioned with no reserve,” King said. The group includes a 1974 Chevrolet Corvette, 1971 Corvette Convertible, 1968 Ford Mustang GT, and 1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

The set of wheels grabbing the most pre-sale attention, however, is 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 2+2 V8 ‘Bullitt Clone’ in Dark Highland Green. The car underwent a fastidious three-year restoration in the late 1990s. “The owner wanted a Mustang like the one Steve McQueen drove in the film ‘Bullitt’ and spared no expense to achieve his goal,” King said. “It’s a fast car and is a blast to drive. I can’t say enough about how clean and sharp this Mustang looks.” Accompanied by photos, videos, research papers and receipts to document its restoration, the pampered American classic will cross the auction block on July 27th.

The Saturday, July 27 auction will take place at 38198 Willoughby Parkway, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Start time: 10 a.m. ET. All forms of remote bidding available, including live via the Internet. Tel. 440-527-8060; info@milestoneauctions.com. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com