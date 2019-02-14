Missouri Introduces Bill to Eliminate Mileage Restrictions for Historic Vehicles

Legislation (S.B. 242) has been introduced in Missouri that would allow historic vehicles to be issued license plates without an annual mileage restriction. The current law limits historic vehicle owners to 1,000 miles of driving for personal use per year. The bill currently awaits consideration in the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.