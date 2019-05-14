More than just a car show: Rods-N-Relics Car Club show

Rods-N-Relics Car Club show – June 22, Grafton,WI

“More” is the magic word to describe the Rods-N-Relics Car Club show, now celebrating its 29th year, displaying cars, trucks and bikes in Lime Kiln Park, Grafton, WI. “It’s not just a car show”, says Club President John Oates. “It’s a true all-family event!” Long-time former car show organizer Tom Wittenberg is proud that, while he still handles the microphone, it’s with a live band “Milwaukee Mike and the Mob”, rather than a DJ, who entertains (11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.). Music is provided, thanks to the Paramount Music Association.

“We believe we may hold the most competitively sought-after judged show in the state”, says Car Show Co-ordinator Cheryl Higgins. “People come from many miles away when they learn of our unique trophies. They’re always different, and always made of wood”. What they are – could best be described as “model car parts”. Higgins adds that “We never know prior to the event, what our trophies will look like”. Car Clubbers Greg Heinzen and Rudy Lange spend the better part of a year coming up with unique ideas and then producing them. Heinzen is a creative genius. Lange is a professional woodworker.

But this is first and foremost a car show. It is held in an attractive park nestled next to the Milwaukee River. Car owners pour in prior to 9:00 a.m. Vehicles to be judged, get the prime display area next to the stage, food and drinks. Judging is completed by 2:00, and awards are handed out at 3:30.

Cost to enter is $10.00. The first 150 through the gate get dash plaques and sponsor’s bags. Judging is low key. Monies earned go on a rotating basis for an annual tools contribution to Ozaukee high school automotive tech classes.

June 22nd is the date, and that’s not by accident. Nearby Cedarburg celebrates “Strawberry Festival on Washington Avenue that same day. Cheryl Higgins says she can appreciate moms wanting to visit the Cedarburg food and craft vendors, but we hope dads and the kids want to head off to a car show.

Call 262-377-6181 or visit www.rodsnrelics.org for more information