Museum Store Sunday at ACD Automobile Museum

AUBURN, IN – On Sunday, December 1, 2019, for the third consecutive year, more than 1,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 15 countries, and four continents will offer inspired shopping inside museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. The Museum Store at The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting its parent institution.

“We are excited to be participating in Museum Store Sunday and offer a unique shopping experience with special promotions,” said Teresa Sutton, Visitor Experience and Museum Store Manager. “This year, we are excited to feature a broad assortment of unique gifts, including photographs, drawings, and canvas prints. We invite everyone to enjoy special pricing on these gift ideas to support the mission of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.”

Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day to Be a Patron – to shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum please visit automobilemuseum.org.

For up-to-date information on Museum Store Sunday and a list of global museum store participants, visit www.museumstoresunday.org

About Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! 1600 S. Wayne St. Auburn, IN, 46706 • (260) 925-1444 • automobilemuseum.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the non-profit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. MSA offers educational information and programs throughout the year culminating in an annual conference and trade show highlighting the best in the industry. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their non-profit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org