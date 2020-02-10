New addition of 1964 MC5 comes to AACA Museum

Hershey, Pa. – The AACA Museum Inc. is grateful to Ira Steinberg and his family for donating this 1964 MC5. Ira was a great supporter of the museum and used the MC5 to drive a coach full of enthusiasts from New York to Spring Fling.

The MC5 was MCI’s initial entry into the US market, as part of the Greyhound fleet (MCI, the builder, was owned by Greyhound but only built for Canadian Greyhound up till then). By the late 60’s MCI was selling to other bus companies too. By 1981 or ’82… MCI had earned 70% of the US market.

Ira bought the bus from Strong Bus in MA. It was in terrific shape when he got it. He and Coach Tours made it even better. As far as we know this bus has never been “restored”… just very well maintained… a tribute both to the succession of owners and MCI who built one tough bus.

Coach USA generously loaned their service truck to follow the bus from Patterson, NY to Hershey, PA. The chase truck was driven by Michael Hepler, who works for CoachUSA, but is also a valued volunteer at the museum.

