New Concours in Manhattan to take place May 18th

Manhattan, NY – On Saturday, May 18, 2019, twenty-five collector cars will complete for “Best in Class” along Brookfield Place’s picturesque waterfront plaza.

For the first time in Manhattan, twenty-five luxury cars will compete in an inaugural Manhattan Concours on Saturday, May 18 at Brookfield Place – the shopping, dining and office complex on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan. Showcased along Brookfield Place’s picturesque waterfront plaza, the festival will combine the top vehicles of today with the best in class from generations past for a weekend full of luxury, style, and culture.

Each unique multi-million dollar vehicle will compete within individual categories based on type and the top five “Best in Class” will compete for the coveted “Best of Show” award, which is presented by CHOPARD Swiss watches. Luxury car experts like Mark Moskowitz and Matt Orendac will examine each model to determine category and overall winners. Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to mingle with owners and celebrate this unique form of art.

WHERE: Brookfield Place | 230 Vesey Street | New York, NY

WHEN: Saturday, May 18 | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

About Brookfield Place

Brookfield Place (BFPL) New York is one of New York City’s most iconic and celebrated destinations that brings together modern office space, cultural experiences, curated dining and world-class shopping. The 14-acre, 5-building complex on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan is home to some of the world’s most innovative companies and one of New York’s most celebrated experiential, culinary and shopping destinations. Brookfield animates its grand indoor and outdoor public spaces year-round through a mix of culture and events, bringing together a diverse array of New Yorkers and visitors. From waterfront cafes along the North Cove Marina to palm trees inside the famed Winter Garden, art installations to live music, Brookfield Place New York is a setting for discovery and inspiration, savoring and indulging, relaxing and socializing.

