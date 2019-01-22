New Mexico introduces bill to require front and rear plates on all vehicles

Legislation (H.B. 231) has been introduced to require registration plates on the front and back of all motor vehicles. Under current law, all motor vehicles in the state are only issued a single plate. A similar legislative proposal failed to be approved after enthusiast opposition in 2018. The bill is currently in the House Transportation, Public Works, and Capital Improvements Committee.

