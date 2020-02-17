NEW Motorama plans a one-year hiatus

On Feb. 8, Rick Paulick of the NEW Motorama car show in Green Bay, Wis., announced that the popular event will not be held in 2020, but that plans are being made for a bigger and better 2021 edition.

“This year we will not be having our annual indoor show,” said Paulick. “We tried to move it from Green Bay, Wis. to Appleton, Wis., for one year but could not come to terms for a venue there. So, we will be back on for next year at an exciting location--the brand new Green Bay Exposition Center.”

Paulick added that he is also working with the International Show Car Assoc. (ISCA) to become one of their championship points shows. “Stay tuned for more information,” he recommended. “As usual, the show will be held toward the end of March.”

Paulick started the North East Wisconsin Motorama (NEW Motorama) five years ago to fill the void left for an indoor spring event after the World of Wheels show decided to leave the Green Bay market. In addition to vehicles and vendors found at typical collector car shows, NEW Motorama also covered the four-wheel-drive hobby, hot rodding, motorsports activities, vintage snowmobiles, motorcycles and other transportation hobby niches.

Paulick—who is a wood boat enthusiast—also pointed out that South Bay Marina, in the Green Bay area, will be having its second car show on May 16 this year. “NEW Motorama is going to help them by doing a pig roast and by bringing our Freedom High School Kids stamping/car build and the Pinstripe Jam to the Marina.” Paulick said that anyone interested in that can friend him on Facebook to keep abreast of details.

Rick said that this show “will be open to cars, bikes, etc., but will also have a special showing of boats. The Milwaukee Antique Boat Club will put on an outstanding display of classic boats!