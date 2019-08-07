New season of Jay Leno’s Garage begins August 28th

Jay Leno is back!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Take a joyride with Jay Leno on an all-new season of “Jay Leno’s Garage” returning on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series returns for its fifth season with eight new episodes featuring the legendary comedian and his fearless friends as they get behind the wheel of some of the most badass machines on the planet. Whether it’s a cult classic, an iconic ride or one of the most ridiculous vehicles ever made, Jay takes viewers on the ride of their lives.

In the season opener, Jay explores some of the world’s toughest vehicles. He puts Storm-chaser Reed Timmer’s “Dominator” stormproof vehicle to the test against a jet airplane; meets some off the toughest drivers in the world— injured veterans who use high-speed racing as rehabilitation; and pushes the world’s fastest armored car — and himself — to the limit.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” takes car fans for a high-octane spin across the country with a mix of stunts, reviews, celebrity interviews and challenges. As well as putting some of the world’s most amazing vehicles through their paces, Jay meets fellow car enthusiasts from whom he’ll discover the touching, hilarious and sometimes hard-to-believe stories that make these cars more than just rubber and metal. There’s no wheel Jay won’t get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the automobile.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. Christian Barcellos and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information, visit https://www.cnbc.com/jay-lenos-garage/.