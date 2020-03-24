New York City Concours returns September 19, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – The New York City Concours (TNYCC) has reconfirmed Saturday, September 19, 2020 as the date for its Second Annual event. Following a ‘Save the Date’ announcement that was sent in early February before the current health and economic challenges began, TNYCC will be held on the Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport District in Manhattan this fall.

“Nothing is more important than our well-being and that of our family, friends and community during this unprecedented time,” states Maria Jannace, The New York City Concours Founder & CEO. “Our hope, like yours, is that this crisis will pass quickly. With this in mind, we are open for business and look forward to hosting another amazing, experiential event that celebrates the automobile and its convergence with pop culture this September.”

In its second year, the Concours will expand from 30 to 50 rare, iconic classic cars showcased on the rooftop as well as on Seaport Square, on the ground floor of the venue. Tom Papadopoulos, classic car specialist, owner of Autosport Designs and Car Curator of TNYCC will handle curating and oversee judging for this year’s collection.

“After an extremely successful inaugural year, I am excited to partner with TNYCC again as we grow to offer more, unique and interesting automotive creations,” explained Papadopoulos. “The mission to reinvigorate the passion of the established car collectors while attracting a new, younger audience continues.”

Integrating pop culture experiences with the car enthusiast’s lifestyle is a key feature of The New York City Concours, so a collective art exhibit, curated sneaker collection, Zaddy fashion mob, and live music will return along with a DJ and a few surprises.

Applications for car submissions will open in early April at https://www.thenycconcours.com/ and ticket sales for General Admission and VIP admission will be announced once business returns to normal.