Old Cars' Golden Quill 2019 Awards

Head of the Clubs: How two milestone Golden Quill Award winners follow the standard

BY Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D., Golden Quill Award Chief Judge

Life has its occasional milestones, and so it is with club publications. Such milestones provide prime examples of quality, balance, integrity and cordial reading in ways other publications may wish to follow. Among the plentiful literary successes achieved by collector car clubs in 2019, two national issues come to mind as highly exemplary representatives. Others could have been selected, too, but for the sake of brevity, two are noted.

The first of these is Air Cooled News, publication of the H. H. Franklin Club co-edited by Alex Huppe’ and Jeryl Schriever. The full-color, 36-page Autumn 2019 issue (Number 197) covers a range of topics.

Key elements that we look for in a club publication are included, such as the official listing of club leaders, table of contents, personal messages from officials, calendar of events, input by webmasters, in memoriam, tours, lists of event attendees (people and cars) and delightfully designed photographic studies of numerous Franklin cars and club members.

What the tone conveys is a warmth of human kinship in the hobby.

What further makes this issue a prime example of cordiality and information is the blend of features. “Selling a Franklin” is a one-page article with a large illustration of a 1927 touring. The treatment captures the spirit of turning loose a car-turned-friend to the best choice of next owner, who would “respect it, care for it properly, and understand it as a valuable piece of American history” far beyond a dollar value. Thus, a new club member became a proud owner. Later in the issue is an article directed toward the youthful collector and how the hobby is “so much more than just the cars” featuring the 1922 Franklin touring of 24-year-old Matthew Goist. A graduate of McPherson College, Goist cut his teeth on old cars beginning at age 15. Rounding out the issue are an installment of the 1909 Women’s Motoring Club Endurance Run, a nice historical feature on Franklin data plates and the six-page article on “Cannon Ball Baker’s Series 135 to 145 Transition.” The latter article was based on the discovery of four Franklin-related documents during the club’s 2019 Trek. The text of each document is included along with commentary by Bouvard Hosticka, club librarian.

The second publication highlighted for 2019 is the February 2019 issue of The Self-Starter, issued by the Cadillac LaSalle Club, Inc., and edited by Jeffrey D. Shively. The 40-pager covers the aforementioned club basics, as expected, then dashes into a wide range of Cadillac-related subjects from 1906 to 1966. “Elegance in the Twilight of Peace” centers on a Series 63 Cadillac Town Car of 1942, a curtailed production year due to wartime transition. What follows is “The Perfect Collector car?” by Bob Schuman, tracing the foibles and unexpected surprises that may need attention for even the finest-looking Cadillac. No one misled a transaction in the article, but the dazzled eyes of the potential purchaser needed to be sharper: “Understanding and accepting the realities of vintage car ownership prior to purchasing one will result in a much more pleasant experience.”

Pivotal to a balanced publication is the inclusion of technical tips. The ventilation and filtration systems 1937-1948 Cadillacs and LaSalles were the heart of a three-page article by Marty Watkins. His articled included helpful visuals with references from vintage Cadillac service publications. Later followed a feature on pinion seals and their application, by John Washburn.

Creatively good design, use of visuals and color employment pressed the points of each of these publications. Each offered historical features as well as articles on members and their cars. These are issues to keep on a top shelf and to enjoy as prime examples of a healthy and very active hobby.

2019 Golden Quill Awards

National Luxury

Air Cooled News, Alex Huppe & Jeryl Schriever, co-editors, H.H. Franklin Club, Inc.

American Motoring, Cheryl Samuel & Mike Spangler, editors, American Motors Owners Association (AMOA)

Antique Automobile, West Peterson, editor, The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA)

At The Sign Of The Cat, Pam Lindsey, editor, Cougar Club of America

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Newsletter, Shannon Olson, editor, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club (ACD Club)

Avanti Magazine, Lewis Schucart, editor, Avanti Owners Association International

The Brickline, Randy Wyrick, editor, Bricklin International Owners Club, Inc.

Buick Bugle, Pete Phillips, editor, Buick Club of America (BCA)

The Bulb Horn, Dennis Holland, editor, The Vintage Motor Car Club of America (VMCCA)

The Classic Car, Ron Verschoor, editor, Classic Car Club of America

The Corvette Restorer, Vinnie Peters, editor, National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS)

Generator & Distributor, Vince Taliano, editor, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc. (VCCA)

Horseless Carriage Gazette, Tracy Lesher, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA)

The Ignitor, John Teel, editor, Spark Plug Collectors of America

Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, editor, Oldsmobile Club of America

The Legend, Tom Szymczyk, editor, GTO Association of America

Lincoln & Continental Comments, Jeff Shively, editor, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club (LCOC)

Model “A” News, Helen Ehrenhofer, editor, Model “A” Restorers Club (MARC)

Model T Times, Natalie Weaver, editor, The Model T Ford Club Int.

The NCRS Driveline, Vinnie Peters, The National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS)

On Solid Ground, Ken Amrick, editor, Solid Axle Corvette Club

The Packard Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, editor, Packard Automobile Classics

Packards International Magazine, Don Hull, editor, Packards International

Plymouth Bulletin, Lanny D. Knutson, editor, Plymouth Owners Club

Porsche Panorama, Ron Sass editor, The Porsche Club of America

The Professional Car, Walt McCall, editor, The Professional Car Society (PCS)

Pur Sang, Tom Clifford, editor, American Bugatti Club

Quicksilver, Todd Haefer, editor, International Mercury Owners Association

The Restorer, Andy Scheer, editor, Model A Ford Club of America (MAFCA)

The Self-Starter, Jeff Shively, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc. (CLC)

Smoke Signals, Tim Dye, editor, Pontiac-Oakland Club Int. (POCI)

Thunderbird Scoop, Terri McNeill, editor, Vintage Thunderbird Club International (VTCI)

Turning Wheels, Ann Turner, editor, The Studebaker Drivers Club(SDC)

V8 Times, Jerry Windle, editor, Early Ford V-8 Club of America

White Triangle News, Sam Jackson, editor, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc. (HET)

National Intermediate

The Arrow, Roger J. Sherman, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society (PAS)

The Cormorant News Bulletin, Craig Handley, editor, The Packard Club

The Crosley Quarterly, Abigayle & Joyce Morgan, co-editors, Crosley Automobile Club

DeSoto Adventures, Geoff Overley, National DeSoto Club, Inc.

Fomoco Times, Travis B. Sheaffer, editor, Crown Victoria Association

The Fork & Blade, David Schultz, editor, Lincoln Owners Club

International Thunderbird Club Script, Nichole Colwell, editor, International Thunderbird Club (ITC)

The Nomad Post, Jim Kelso, editor, The Chevrolet Nomad Association

Reo Echo, Stan (Butch) & Lois Pream and Martin & Joyce Moody, editors, The Reo Club of America, Inc.

The Riview, Ray Knott, director/editor, Riviera Owners Association

Rolling, Jan Nystrom, editor, Volvo Club of America

Runabouts to Rockets, Brad Bishop, editor, National Antique Oldsmobile Club

The Skyliner, Jim Conrad, editor, International Ford Retractable Club

Stutz News, Carl Jensen, editor, The Stutz Club, Inc.

TC America Newsletter, B.Karleen Tarola, president, TC America, Inc.

Torque Tube II, Matthew Hinson, editor, 1936-1938 Buick Club

The Vintage Ford, Aleesa Drennen, editor, Model T Ford Club of America

WPC News, Pat Opipari, editor, Chrysler Product Restorers Club

Woodie Times, John Lee, editor, The National Woodie Club

National Compact

Airflow Newsletter, John Boyd, editor, Airflow Club of America

American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, editors, The American Austin Bantam Club

Borgward Owners’ Club, Borgward Owners’ Club

Chrysler 300 Club News, Andy Mikonis, editor, Chrysler 300 Club International, Inc.

Corsa Communique, Don Keefe, executive editor, Corvair Society of America

Cross Flags, Jeff Butz, editor, ’65-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club

Durant Partner, Carol Fogarazzo, editor, Durant Motors Automobile Club

The Early Bird, Jim Spawn, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club International

Enjine! Enjine! Scott Rollins, editor, SPAAMFAA

’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club, Gary DiLillo, editor, ’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club

Front Wheel Driver, Steve & Lucy Blakey, editors, Toronado Owners Association

The Marmon News, George Bradley, editor, The Marmon Club

North American Singer Owners Club News, Phillip Avis, editor, North American Singer Owners Club

Professional Car Collector, Louis C. Farah, editor, Professional Cars International

The Silver Shell, Jeff Buckley, editor, Moon Car Club

Silver Trumpet, Bill Blunden, editor, SPAAMFAA

The Starter, John Nikodym, editor, Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, Inc.

Supercharger, Dale Robbins, editor, Graham Owners Club International, Inc.

Talegate, Chuck Snyder, editor, Int. Station Wagon Club

Thunder & Lightning, Judy Badgley, interim editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America

Tucker Topics, Steve Lehto, editor, Tucker Automobile Club of America, Inc.

Vintage Triumph, Mike Cook, editor, The Vintage Triumph Register

Viva Carrera!, Mike Denney, editor, The Road Race Lincoln Register Club

VSA, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.

The Way of the Zephyr, Richard L. Cole, editor, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club

Wheels & Waves, Larry DePasquale, editor, Int. Amphicar Owners Club

Regional Full Size

The Windshield Post, Bjorn Anderson, editor, Upper Midwest Region CCCA

Museums

The Accelerator, Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Braking News, Jeff Lane, director, Lane Motor Museum

The EMMR Times, Eastern Museum of Motor Racing

The Ford Legend, Frank Scheidt, editor, Henry Ford Heritage Association

Great Arrow News, David Coco, editor, Pierce-Arrow Museum

The Industry Standard, Gilmore Car Museum, Christopher Shires, executive director

Precious Metal, National Automobile Museum – The Harrah Collection, Jackie L. Frady, Executive Director

Special Category

(Supportive of the Hobby)

Finz, Ron Melville, editor, The Cadillac LaSalle Club of New Zealand

Foundation News, Frank Scheidt, editor, Early Ford V-8 Foundation

LaCad, Andrew & Rachel Rees, editors, Cadillac LaSalle Club of Australia

Mercedes-Benz Classic, Jochen Fischer, editor, Mercedes-Benz

Poncho Perfection, Don Keefe, editor

The Voice, Dave, Bajumpaa, editor, Connecticut Council of Car Clubs

QUILL REGIONS/CHAPTERS 2019

Full-Size Chapter

Bird’s Nest, Don Seymour, editor, New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds

The Blue Gray Rocket Report, Darlene Myers, editor, Blue Gray Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America

Cormorant Flier, Stan Ruesch, editor, Wisconsin Packard Automobile Classics, Inc.

Driven, Bill Fulk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of Northern California

Hoosier Horn, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region - CCCA

LineChaser, Cheryl Loegering, editor, Minnesota Street Rod Association

Northern Lights, Donna & Bill Dirnberger, editors, MN Region - AACA

Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter - Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.

The Redline Times, Reba Whittington, editor, Carolinas Chapter - NCRS

Sallee Speaks, John Byrden, editor, LaSalle Appreciation Society - Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.

Torque, Rich Ray, editor, Michigan Region - CCCA

Wheels “A” Rolling, David Young, editor, Mid-Atlantic Region - VMCCA

Compact Chapter

The Bonding Strip, Jamie Fiffles, editor, Southern California Chapter - NCRS

Boomtimes, William C. Anderson, editor, Buick Owners of Maryland

DeSoto Diary, Bob Baer, editor, DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland, Inc.

The Echo, Chris Collins, editor, Grand Canyon State Chapter - SDC

Fiero Focus, Sadie Kaminski, editor, Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts, Inc.

Gateway Gazette, Ted Baker, editor, St. Louis Gateway Chapter - Buick Club of America

The Hub Cap, Joyce Edfors, editor, Wisconsin Region - CCCA

The Livery, Eileen Schoenecker, editor, Tri-State Chapter - PCS

Northstar News, Dave Gustafson, editor, Northstar Region - LCOC

The Occasional, Steven G. Williams, editor, Greater St Louis, Inc. - Model T Ford Club

The Pittsburgh Tri-State Chapter NCRS Newsletter, Jim, Patitucci, editor, Top Flight Chapter - NCRS

Road Chatter, John & Robin Emmering, editors, Northern Illinois Regional Group # 8 - The Early Ford V-8 Club of America

The Skyline, Ralph Marano, Jr. & Matt Orendac, The Metro Region - CCCA

Thunderbird News, Ed Raabe, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida

The Vette Signal Magazine, Tom Komendera, editor, Michigan Chapter - NCRS

Sub-Compact Chapter

Airhorn, Chris Biddle, editor, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts - CORSA

The Belltown Bulletin, Dan David, editor, Belltown Antique Car Club

Bow Tie Bulletin, Ron Panicucci, editor, Jersey Lakeland Region - VCCA

The Chatter, Kim Gardner, editor, Capitol City Chapter - AACA

The GMC Times, Paul Bergstrom, editor, GMC Truck Chapter - POCI

Hoosier Views, Bruce & Carol Gable, editors, Indiana Regional Group # 56 - Early Ford V-8 Club of America

Phantom News, Arlene Roth, editor, Phantoms Motor/Model Club

PMD Excitement, Chuck Catalano, editor, South Jersey Pontiac Chapter - POCI

Porthole, Fred Syrdal, editor, Gopher State Chapter - BCA

Potomac Ramblers, Chad Quella, VP of Publications, Potomac Ramblers Chapter — AMC Rambler Club & AMOA

Red Cap Review II, Charles E. Wilson, editor, The Mullins Owners Club

Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, editor, R.E.Olds Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America

Rocket Review Quarterly, Scott Phillips, editor, Capitol City Rockets - Olds Club of America

Sidelights, Jean Hawa, editor, South Florida Region - AACA

The Starterator, Rich Gibbs, editor, Sunflower Region, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association

The Steering Column, Betty E. Fisher, editor, The Greater Baltimore Model A Ford Club

Steering Wheel Newsletter, Ed Meyer, editor, Missouri - Illinois “Gateway” Chapter - SDC

Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, editor, Northwest Vintage Thunderbird Club

Wheel Tracks, Gary Fiske, editor, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts

Honorable Mention

Alabama Packard Newsletter, Dale Baker, editor, Alabama Packards Club - PAC

The AM-xcentric, Joshua Greenplate, editor, Great Lakes Classic AMC Club

Arc and Spark, David O. Lyon, editor, Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restorers Club

Bird Talk, Art Fleming, editor, Long Island Thunderbird Club - VTCI

Caddy Chatter, Tony Albarella, editor, Cadillac Club of North Jersey

The Cadillac Connection, Carolyn Weaver, editor, Las Vegas Cadillac Club

Carolina Plymouth Power, Dean Yates, editor, Carolina Region - Plymouth Owners Club

Classic Olds Journal, Mary Degler, editor, Olds Club of Florida - OCA

Cloisonne Calendar, Bill Heptig, editor, Minnesota Packards Inc. - PAC

Dairy Digest, Bill Gellert, editor,Dairyland Region - Plymouth Owners Club

Driving Force, Colby Martin, editor, SEMA Action Network

East Coast Chapter Newsletter, Pat & Dan Kasten, editors, East Cost Chapter-International Ford Retractable Club

The Egbert Express, Roberta Helpap, editor, Northeaster Michigan Chapter - SDC

Emporium, Rick Morrison, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society

Exhaust Valve, Jim Jaeger, editor, Fireball Chapter - BCA

The Fordist, Judy Dildine, interim editor, Southern California R.G. # 11 - EFV8CA

Ford Lines, Don Diehl, editor, Tulsa Region - EFV8CA

The Goat Herd Redline Times, Ronnie, editor, The Goat Herd GP Club of Pregpm

Good Olds Days, Dan Bodine, editor, Illinois Valley Olds Chapter

Gray Goose News, Terry Ernest, editor, The Wills Museum

Hawkeye Hexagon, Dick Boswell, Hawkeye Packards

The Horseless Age, Cinda Dorholt, editor, The Twin Cities Regional Group - HCCA

Hudsonnews, Richard Low, editor, Dixie Chapter - Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club

Kaiser Frazer Owners Club International Monthly News Bulletin, Barbara Mueller, editor, Kaiser Frazer Owners Club

Jeepster News, Peter G. Mozzone, editor, Willys Overland Jeepster Club, Inc.

Mass Cruisers Auto Club, John Buchanan, editor, Mass Cruisers Auto Club

Oldsletter, Larry Ewing, editor, Northern California Chapter - OCA

The Newsletter of the PCPC Chapter of POCI, Paul Bergstrom, editor, PCPC Chapter - POCI

Nuts and Bolts, Joe Pinson, editor, Cape Canaveral Region - AACA

Packardgram, Duane Gunn, editor, Arizona Region - Packards International

The Packard Panorama, Jim Yocum, editor, Keystone Packards Region - The Packard Club

Pelican Papers, Drusilla Carter, editor, North Atlantic Packards

Pierce-Arrow Society Service Bulletin, Arnold Romberg, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society

Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club of Milwaukee

The Potomas Rambler, Chad Quella, editor, Association of AMC & Rambler Enthusiasts

Redline Times, Ronnie, editor, Goat Herd GTO Club of Oregon

Rocket Recorder, Irma Benedek, editor, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club

The Rope Shaft Reader, Gary Stoiber, editor, Little Indians Chapter - POCI

Rumble Sheet, Bill Gillies, editor, Twin Cities Regional Group #46 - EFV8CA

The Spokesman, Mike Spangler & Cheryl Samuel, editors, The Jefferson Collectibles

The Standard of The World, Bill Levy, editor, North Texas Region - CLC

The Standard of The World, T.R. Toon, editor, West of the Lake Region - CLC

Studebaker Spokesman, Claude Chmielewski, Wisconsin Region - SDC

Trail Bird News, David Tulowitzky, editor, Trail Birds of Southwest Florida - CTCI Chapter 113

Tomahawk, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Minnesota Chapter 13 - POCI

Up To Speed, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region - CCCA

Vairforce, Kathy Bombardier, editor, Bay State Corvairs Club

WOW, Willys Overland Words, Joy Heidal, editor, Northwest Chapter - Willys Overland Knight Registry

Key to national club abbreviations

AMOA = American Motors Owners Association

AACA = Antique Automobile Club of America

BCA = Buick Club of America

CLC = Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.

EFV8CA = Early Ford V-8 Club of America

HCCA = Horseless Carriage Club of America

HET = Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc.

LCOC = Lincoln & Continental Owners Club

MAFCA = Model A Ford Club of America

MARC = Model “A” Restorers Club

NCRS = National Corvette Restorers Society

OCA = Oldsmobile Club of America

PAC = Packard Automobile Classics

POCI = Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.

PCS = Professional Car Society

SDC = Studebaker Drivers Club

VCCA = Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc.

VMCCA = Vintage Motor Car Club of America

VTCI = Vintage Thunderbird Club Int.