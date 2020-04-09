Old Cars' Golden Quill 2019 Awards
Head of the Clubs: How two milestone Golden Quill Award winners follow the standard
BY Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D., Golden Quill Award Chief Judge
Life has its occasional milestones, and so it is with club publications. Such milestones provide prime examples of quality, balance, integrity and cordial reading in ways other publications may wish to follow. Among the plentiful literary successes achieved by collector car clubs in 2019, two national issues come to mind as highly exemplary representatives. Others could have been selected, too, but for the sake of brevity, two are noted.
The first of these is Air Cooled News, publication of the H. H. Franklin Club co-edited by Alex Huppe’ and Jeryl Schriever. The full-color, 36-page Autumn 2019 issue (Number 197) covers a range of topics.
Key elements that we look for in a club publication are included, such as the official listing of club leaders, table of contents, personal messages from officials, calendar of events, input by webmasters, in memoriam, tours, lists of event attendees (people and cars) and delightfully designed photographic studies of numerous Franklin cars and club members.
What the tone conveys is a warmth of human kinship in the hobby.
What further makes this issue a prime example of cordiality and information is the blend of features. “Selling a Franklin” is a one-page article with a large illustration of a 1927 touring. The treatment captures the spirit of turning loose a car-turned-friend to the best choice of next owner, who would “respect it, care for it properly, and understand it as a valuable piece of American history” far beyond a dollar value. Thus, a new club member became a proud owner. Later in the issue is an article directed toward the youthful collector and how the hobby is “so much more than just the cars” featuring the 1922 Franklin touring of 24-year-old Matthew Goist. A graduate of McPherson College, Goist cut his teeth on old cars beginning at age 15. Rounding out the issue are an installment of the 1909 Women’s Motoring Club Endurance Run, a nice historical feature on Franklin data plates and the six-page article on “Cannon Ball Baker’s Series 135 to 145 Transition.” The latter article was based on the discovery of four Franklin-related documents during the club’s 2019 Trek. The text of each document is included along with commentary by Bouvard Hosticka, club librarian.
The second publication highlighted for 2019 is the February 2019 issue of The Self-Starter, issued by the Cadillac LaSalle Club, Inc., and edited by Jeffrey D. Shively. The 40-pager covers the aforementioned club basics, as expected, then dashes into a wide range of Cadillac-related subjects from 1906 to 1966. “Elegance in the Twilight of Peace” centers on a Series 63 Cadillac Town Car of 1942, a curtailed production year due to wartime transition. What follows is “The Perfect Collector car?” by Bob Schuman, tracing the foibles and unexpected surprises that may need attention for even the finest-looking Cadillac. No one misled a transaction in the article, but the dazzled eyes of the potential purchaser needed to be sharper: “Understanding and accepting the realities of vintage car ownership prior to purchasing one will result in a much more pleasant experience.”
Pivotal to a balanced publication is the inclusion of technical tips. The ventilation and filtration systems 1937-1948 Cadillacs and LaSalles were the heart of a three-page article by Marty Watkins. His articled included helpful visuals with references from vintage Cadillac service publications. Later followed a feature on pinion seals and their application, by John Washburn.
Creatively good design, use of visuals and color employment pressed the points of each of these publications. Each offered historical features as well as articles on members and their cars. These are issues to keep on a top shelf and to enjoy as prime examples of a healthy and very active hobby.
2019 Golden Quill Awards
National Luxury
Air Cooled News, Alex Huppe & Jeryl Schriever, co-editors, H.H. Franklin Club, Inc.
American Motoring, Cheryl Samuel & Mike Spangler, editors, American Motors Owners Association (AMOA)
Antique Automobile, West Peterson, editor, The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA)
At The Sign Of The Cat, Pam Lindsey, editor, Cougar Club of America
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Newsletter, Shannon Olson, editor, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club (ACD Club)
Avanti Magazine, Lewis Schucart, editor, Avanti Owners Association International
The Brickline, Randy Wyrick, editor, Bricklin International Owners Club, Inc.
Buick Bugle, Pete Phillips, editor, Buick Club of America (BCA)
The Bulb Horn, Dennis Holland, editor, The Vintage Motor Car Club of America (VMCCA)
The Classic Car, Ron Verschoor, editor, Classic Car Club of America
The Corvette Restorer, Vinnie Peters, editor, National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS)
Generator & Distributor, Vince Taliano, editor, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc. (VCCA)
Horseless Carriage Gazette, Tracy Lesher, editor, Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA)
The Ignitor, John Teel, editor, Spark Plug Collectors of America
Journey with Olds, Shannon Olson, editor, Oldsmobile Club of America
The Legend, Tom Szymczyk, editor, GTO Association of America
Lincoln & Continental Comments, Jeff Shively, editor, Lincoln & Continental Owners Club (LCOC)
Model “A” News, Helen Ehrenhofer, editor, Model “A” Restorers Club (MARC)
Model T Times, Natalie Weaver, editor, The Model T Ford Club Int.
The NCRS Driveline, Vinnie Peters, The National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS)
On Solid Ground, Ken Amrick, editor, Solid Axle Corvette Club
The Packard Cormorant, Stuart R. Blond, editor, Packard Automobile Classics
Packards International Magazine, Don Hull, editor, Packards International
Plymouth Bulletin, Lanny D. Knutson, editor, Plymouth Owners Club
Porsche Panorama, Ron Sass editor, The Porsche Club of America
The Professional Car, Walt McCall, editor, The Professional Car Society (PCS)
Pur Sang, Tom Clifford, editor, American Bugatti Club
Quicksilver, Todd Haefer, editor, International Mercury Owners Association
The Restorer, Andy Scheer, editor, Model A Ford Club of America (MAFCA)
The Self-Starter, Jeff Shively, editor, Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc. (CLC)
Smoke Signals, Tim Dye, editor, Pontiac-Oakland Club Int. (POCI)
Thunderbird Scoop, Terri McNeill, editor, Vintage Thunderbird Club International (VTCI)
Turning Wheels, Ann Turner, editor, The Studebaker Drivers Club(SDC)
V8 Times, Jerry Windle, editor, Early Ford V-8 Club of America
White Triangle News, Sam Jackson, editor, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc. (HET)
National Intermediate
The Arrow, Roger J. Sherman, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society (PAS)
The Cormorant News Bulletin, Craig Handley, editor, The Packard Club
The Crosley Quarterly, Abigayle & Joyce Morgan, co-editors, Crosley Automobile Club
DeSoto Adventures, Geoff Overley, National DeSoto Club, Inc.
Fomoco Times, Travis B. Sheaffer, editor, Crown Victoria Association
The Fork & Blade, David Schultz, editor, Lincoln Owners Club
International Thunderbird Club Script, Nichole Colwell, editor, International Thunderbird Club (ITC)
The Nomad Post, Jim Kelso, editor, The Chevrolet Nomad Association
Reo Echo, Stan (Butch) & Lois Pream and Martin & Joyce Moody, editors, The Reo Club of America, Inc.
The Riview, Ray Knott, director/editor, Riviera Owners Association
Rolling, Jan Nystrom, editor, Volvo Club of America
Runabouts to Rockets, Brad Bishop, editor, National Antique Oldsmobile Club
The Skyliner, Jim Conrad, editor, International Ford Retractable Club
Stutz News, Carl Jensen, editor, The Stutz Club, Inc.
TC America Newsletter, B.Karleen Tarola, president, TC America, Inc.
Torque Tube II, Matthew Hinson, editor, 1936-1938 Buick Club
The Vintage Ford, Aleesa Drennen, editor, Model T Ford Club of America
WPC News, Pat Opipari, editor, Chrysler Product Restorers Club
Woodie Times, John Lee, editor, The National Woodie Club
National Compact
Airflow Newsletter, John Boyd, editor, Airflow Club of America
American Austin Bantam Club News, Bob & Cathy Cunningham, editors, The American Austin Bantam Club
Borgward Owners’ Club, Borgward Owners’ Club
Chrysler 300 Club News, Andy Mikonis, editor, Chrysler 300 Club International, Inc.
Corsa Communique, Don Keefe, executive editor, Corvair Society of America
Cross Flags, Jeff Butz, editor, ’65-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club
Durant Partner, Carol Fogarazzo, editor, Durant Motors Automobile Club
The Early Bird, Jim Spawn, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club International
Enjine! Enjine! Scott Rollins, editor, SPAAMFAA
’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club, Gary DiLillo, editor, ’53-’54 Buick Skylark Club
Front Wheel Driver, Steve & Lucy Blakey, editors, Toronado Owners Association
The Marmon News, George Bradley, editor, The Marmon Club
North American Singer Owners Club News, Phillip Avis, editor, North American Singer Owners Club
Professional Car Collector, Louis C. Farah, editor, Professional Cars International
The Silver Shell, Jeff Buckley, editor, Moon Car Club
Silver Trumpet, Bill Blunden, editor, SPAAMFAA
The Starter, John Nikodym, editor, Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, Inc.
Supercharger, Dale Robbins, editor, Graham Owners Club International, Inc.
Talegate, Chuck Snyder, editor, Int. Station Wagon Club
Thunder & Lightning, Judy Badgley, interim editor, Hurst/Olds Club of America
Tucker Topics, Steve Lehto, editor, Tucker Automobile Club of America, Inc.
Vintage Triumph, Mike Cook, editor, The Vintage Triumph Register
Viva Carrera!, Mike Denney, editor, The Road Race Lincoln Register Club
VSA, Jim Bates, editor, Volvo Sports America/1800 Register, Inc.
The Way of the Zephyr, Richard L. Cole, editor, Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club
Wheels & Waves, Larry DePasquale, editor, Int. Amphicar Owners Club
Regional Full Size
The Windshield Post, Bjorn Anderson, editor, Upper Midwest Region CCCA
Museums
The Accelerator, Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Braking News, Jeff Lane, director, Lane Motor Museum
The EMMR Times, Eastern Museum of Motor Racing
The Ford Legend, Frank Scheidt, editor, Henry Ford Heritage Association
Great Arrow News, David Coco, editor, Pierce-Arrow Museum
The Industry Standard, Gilmore Car Museum, Christopher Shires, executive director
Precious Metal, National Automobile Museum – The Harrah Collection, Jackie L. Frady, Executive Director
Special Category
(Supportive of the Hobby)
Finz, Ron Melville, editor, The Cadillac LaSalle Club of New Zealand
Foundation News, Frank Scheidt, editor, Early Ford V-8 Foundation
LaCad, Andrew & Rachel Rees, editors, Cadillac LaSalle Club of Australia
Mercedes-Benz Classic, Jochen Fischer, editor, Mercedes-Benz
Poncho Perfection, Don Keefe, editor
The Voice, Dave, Bajumpaa, editor, Connecticut Council of Car Clubs
QUILL REGIONS/CHAPTERS 2019
Full-Size Chapter
Bird’s Nest, Don Seymour, editor, New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds
The Blue Gray Rocket Report, Darlene Myers, editor, Blue Gray Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America
Cormorant Flier, Stan Ruesch, editor, Wisconsin Packard Automobile Classics, Inc.
Driven, Bill Fulk, editor, Shelby American Automobile Club of Northern California
Hoosier Horn, Jeff Shively, editor, Indiana Region - CCCA
LineChaser, Cheryl Loegering, editor, Minnesota Street Rod Association
Northern Lights, Donna & Bill Dirnberger, editors, MN Region - AACA
Overhead Cammer, Jim Black, editor, Overhead Cammers Chapter - Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.
The Redline Times, Reba Whittington, editor, Carolinas Chapter - NCRS
Sallee Speaks, John Byrden, editor, LaSalle Appreciation Society - Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.
Torque, Rich Ray, editor, Michigan Region - CCCA
Wheels “A” Rolling, David Young, editor, Mid-Atlantic Region - VMCCA
Compact Chapter
The Bonding Strip, Jamie Fiffles, editor, Southern California Chapter - NCRS
Boomtimes, William C. Anderson, editor, Buick Owners of Maryland
DeSoto Diary, Bob Baer, editor, DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland, Inc.
The Echo, Chris Collins, editor, Grand Canyon State Chapter - SDC
Fiero Focus, Sadie Kaminski, editor, Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts, Inc.
Gateway Gazette, Ted Baker, editor, St. Louis Gateway Chapter - Buick Club of America
The Hub Cap, Joyce Edfors, editor, Wisconsin Region - CCCA
The Livery, Eileen Schoenecker, editor, Tri-State Chapter - PCS
Northstar News, Dave Gustafson, editor, Northstar Region - LCOC
The Occasional, Steven G. Williams, editor, Greater St Louis, Inc. - Model T Ford Club
The Pittsburgh Tri-State Chapter NCRS Newsletter, Jim, Patitucci, editor, Top Flight Chapter - NCRS
Road Chatter, John & Robin Emmering, editors, Northern Illinois Regional Group # 8 - The Early Ford V-8 Club of America
The Skyline, Ralph Marano, Jr. & Matt Orendac, The Metro Region - CCCA
Thunderbird News, Ed Raabe, editor, Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida
The Vette Signal Magazine, Tom Komendera, editor, Michigan Chapter - NCRS
Sub-Compact Chapter
Airhorn, Chris Biddle, editor, Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts - CORSA
The Belltown Bulletin, Dan David, editor, Belltown Antique Car Club
Bow Tie Bulletin, Ron Panicucci, editor, Jersey Lakeland Region - VCCA
The Chatter, Kim Gardner, editor, Capitol City Chapter - AACA
The GMC Times, Paul Bergstrom, editor, GMC Truck Chapter - POCI
Hoosier Views, Bruce & Carol Gable, editors, Indiana Regional Group # 56 - Early Ford V-8 Club of America
Phantom News, Arlene Roth, editor, Phantoms Motor/Model Club
PMD Excitement, Chuck Catalano, editor, South Jersey Pontiac Chapter - POCI
Porthole, Fred Syrdal, editor, Gopher State Chapter - BCA
Potomac Ramblers, Chad Quella, VP of Publications, Potomac Ramblers Chapter — AMC Rambler Club & AMOA
Red Cap Review II, Charles E. Wilson, editor, The Mullins Owners Club
Rocket Review, Judy Badgley, editor, R.E.Olds Chapter - Oldsmobile Club of America
Rocket Review Quarterly, Scott Phillips, editor, Capitol City Rockets - Olds Club of America
Sidelights, Jean Hawa, editor, South Florida Region - AACA
The Starterator, Rich Gibbs, editor, Sunflower Region, Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association
The Steering Column, Betty E. Fisher, editor, The Greater Baltimore Model A Ford Club
Steering Wheel Newsletter, Ed Meyer, editor, Missouri - Illinois “Gateway” Chapter - SDC
Thunderbird Flyer, Tom Przedwojewski, editor, Northwest Vintage Thunderbird Club
Wheel Tracks, Gary Fiske, editor, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts
Honorable Mention
Alabama Packard Newsletter, Dale Baker, editor, Alabama Packards Club - PAC
The AM-xcentric, Joshua Greenplate, editor, Great Lakes Classic AMC Club
Arc and Spark, David O. Lyon, editor, Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restorers Club
Bird Talk, Art Fleming, editor, Long Island Thunderbird Club - VTCI
Caddy Chatter, Tony Albarella, editor, Cadillac Club of North Jersey
The Cadillac Connection, Carolyn Weaver, editor, Las Vegas Cadillac Club
Carolina Plymouth Power, Dean Yates, editor, Carolina Region - Plymouth Owners Club
Classic Olds Journal, Mary Degler, editor, Olds Club of Florida - OCA
Cloisonne Calendar, Bill Heptig, editor, Minnesota Packards Inc. - PAC
Dairy Digest, Bill Gellert, editor,Dairyland Region - Plymouth Owners Club
Driving Force, Colby Martin, editor, SEMA Action Network
East Coast Chapter Newsletter, Pat & Dan Kasten, editors, East Cost Chapter-International Ford Retractable Club
The Egbert Express, Roberta Helpap, editor, Northeaster Michigan Chapter - SDC
Emporium, Rick Morrison, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society
Exhaust Valve, Jim Jaeger, editor, Fireball Chapter - BCA
The Fordist, Judy Dildine, interim editor, Southern California R.G. # 11 - EFV8CA
Ford Lines, Don Diehl, editor, Tulsa Region - EFV8CA
The Goat Herd Redline Times, Ronnie, editor, The Goat Herd GP Club of Pregpm
Good Olds Days, Dan Bodine, editor, Illinois Valley Olds Chapter
Gray Goose News, Terry Ernest, editor, The Wills Museum
Hawkeye Hexagon, Dick Boswell, Hawkeye Packards
The Horseless Age, Cinda Dorholt, editor, The Twin Cities Regional Group - HCCA
Hudsonnews, Richard Low, editor, Dixie Chapter - Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club
Kaiser Frazer Owners Club International Monthly News Bulletin, Barbara Mueller, editor, Kaiser Frazer Owners Club
Jeepster News, Peter G. Mozzone, editor, Willys Overland Jeepster Club, Inc.
Mass Cruisers Auto Club, John Buchanan, editor, Mass Cruisers Auto Club
Oldsletter, Larry Ewing, editor, Northern California Chapter - OCA
The Newsletter of the PCPC Chapter of POCI, Paul Bergstrom, editor, PCPC Chapter - POCI
Nuts and Bolts, Joe Pinson, editor, Cape Canaveral Region - AACA
Packardgram, Duane Gunn, editor, Arizona Region - Packards International
The Packard Panorama, Jim Yocum, editor, Keystone Packards Region - The Packard Club
Pelican Papers, Drusilla Carter, editor, North Atlantic Packards
Pierce-Arrow Society Service Bulletin, Arnold Romberg, editor, Pierce-Arrow Society
Planetary News, Mike Zahorik, editor, Model T Ford Club of Milwaukee
The Potomas Rambler, Chad Quella, editor, Association of AMC & Rambler Enthusiasts
Redline Times, Ronnie, editor, Goat Herd GTO Club of Oregon
Rocket Recorder, Irma Benedek, editor, Delaware Valley Oldsmobile Club
The Rope Shaft Reader, Gary Stoiber, editor, Little Indians Chapter - POCI
Rumble Sheet, Bill Gillies, editor, Twin Cities Regional Group #46 - EFV8CA
The Spokesman, Mike Spangler & Cheryl Samuel, editors, The Jefferson Collectibles
The Standard of The World, Bill Levy, editor, North Texas Region - CLC
The Standard of The World, T.R. Toon, editor, West of the Lake Region - CLC
Studebaker Spokesman, Claude Chmielewski, Wisconsin Region - SDC
Trail Bird News, David Tulowitzky, editor, Trail Birds of Southwest Florida - CTCI Chapter 113
Tomahawk, Paul Bergstrom, editor, Minnesota Chapter 13 - POCI
Up To Speed, Maureen Blevins, editor, Greater Illinois Region - CCCA
Vairforce, Kathy Bombardier, editor, Bay State Corvairs Club
WOW, Willys Overland Words, Joy Heidal, editor, Northwest Chapter - Willys Overland Knight Registry
Key to national club abbreviations
AMOA = American Motors Owners Association
AACA = Antique Automobile Club of America
BCA = Buick Club of America
CLC = Cadillac & LaSalle Club, Inc.
EFV8CA = Early Ford V-8 Club of America
HCCA = Horseless Carriage Club of America
HET = Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, Inc.
LCOC = Lincoln & Continental Owners Club
MAFCA = Model A Ford Club of America
MARC = Model “A” Restorers Club
NCRS = National Corvette Restorers Society
OCA = Oldsmobile Club of America
PAC = Packard Automobile Classics
POCI = Pontiac-Oakland Club Int.
PCS = Professional Car Society
SDC = Studebaker Drivers Club
VCCA = Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Inc.
VMCCA = Vintage Motor Car Club of America
VTCI = Vintage Thunderbird Club Int.