One lucky winner will be handed the keys to a custom '69 Bronco for a good cause

Ford enthusiasts can enter for their chance to win a completely restored 1969 Ford Bronco in support of Eighty-Seven & Running

The online fundraising platform Omaze is partnering with Gateway Bronco on a fundraising initiative to support Travis Kelce’s organization Eighty-Seven & Running. The campaign is offering one lucky winner a completely restored, one-of-a-kind 1969 Ford “Fuelie” Bronco, with a full frame-off restoration and modern twist compliments of Gateway Bronco.

Bronco fans across the country and in Canada can enter for the chance to be the proud owner of a first generation Bronco that has been updated with 6-speed automatic transmission, brand new leather interior and more, by visiting Omaze.com/Bronco. A $10 donation will give fans a chance to win and support the work of Eighty-Seven & Running, which empowers disadvantaged youth across the US by creating access to opportunities, enrichment and advancement. And if you're a big Chiefs fan, to sweeten the deal even more, you'll have the option to meet Travis Kelce at a Chief's game.

“With 87 & Running I’m all about making a tangible difference in the community, so we’re always looking for unique opportunities to raise money for very real things or experiences that actually change kids’ lives,” said Travis Kelce. “Partnering with Omaze to raise awareness of that mission and give away a pretty dope Bronco in the process is totally our style.”

The classic Ford Bronco is a legendary piece of American auto history, and a one-of-a-kind restored Bronco upfitted by Gateway Bronco could be yours by visiting Omaze.com/Bronco. Taxes and shipping are covered, and the campaign closes on September 30, 2019.

ABOUT GATEWAY BRONCO

Gateway Bronco produces reconditioned off-road vehicles on a production line with quality checks each step of the way. Each product is equipped with a Ford Coyote 5.0L V8 engine, a 6-speed automatic transmission and is protected from rust and deterioration using proprietary solutions exclusive to Gateway Bronco. For more information, visit www.gatewaybronco.com.

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform. Omaze campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for over 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries. For more information, please visit www.omaze.com.