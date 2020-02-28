Paint me a ‘Magic Bus’ at the AACA Museum, Inc. March 14th

Arts Activity for Kids and Families at the AACA Museum, Inc.

Saturday, March 14 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Hershey, PA – Hitch a ride back to the ’60s on the epic Woodstock LIGHT Bus with artist Dr. Bob Hieronimus. This 1962 Volkswagen bus was the canvas for an incredible “magic bus” created by artist Dr. Robert Hieronimus. Spend a special afternoon as Dr. Bob joins with Arlene Sorensen, the Lead Teaching Artist at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (the original site of the iconic Woodstock festival) and take part in an interactive art project that is kid-centered, but will appeal to adults as well. You will have the opportunity to create your very own “Magic Bus!”

Explore symbols of the 1960s, their significance, and their meanings today. Make your own symbols through an art activity that will empower you to inspire others to promote and spread the message of peace, love, and community, which is the mission of the Aquarian Age. Dr. Bob Hieronimus will be providing an overview of the bus at 11:00 am and will be available for questions throughout the event.

This program and art materials are included with your AACA Museum admission. It will be an “open house” format so you can feel free to come at any time from 11:00 am -2:00 pm. The suggested age is for ages six and older.

While you’re here, be sure to enjoy the many other featured vehicles on view as part of the “Age of Aquarius: Cars of the Counterculture & Beyond” exhibit.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored or preserved automobiles, buses, trucks, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s through the 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles.

The AACA Museum, Inc., has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America.

The Museum is in South Hanover Township, just off Route 39 and one mile west of Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, Pa. Regular admission is $12.50; seniors age 61 and older, $11.50; juniors age 4 to 12, $9.50; and children age 3 and under, free. Admission is also free to AACA Museum, Inc., members and Antique Automobile Club of America members with a current membership card.

The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 717-566-7100 or visit AACAMuseum.org.