Pebble Beach to welcome McPherson College Automotive Restoration program students

McPHERSON, KAN. – Pebble Beach will feature students from the McPherson College Automotive Restoration program in one of its Classic Car Forums titled, “A Bright Future for the Past: A Conversation with Tomorrow’s Restorers.” The students will also have an opportunity to present a car during the Concours d’Elegance.

The students will experience first-hand the excitement of the world’s most famous car event when they attend this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18th. The Pebble Beach Concours and McPherson College have shared a strong connection since 2010, when the Pebble Beach Company Foundation first offered scholarships honoring the legendary driver and restorer Phil Hill.

“We offer scholarships to students at McPherson College because we know the importance of training the next generation of automotive restorers,” said Pebble Beach Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “We want to be sure that the cars we love will be cared for long into the future — and proper care requires training, followed by the accumulation of experience and expertise.”

Students have served as assistant judges and have presented a car over the years at Pebble Beach. This is the first year McPherson College students have been featured in one of the Forum programs. They will share the stage with Donald Osborne, Paul Russell, and Dave Kinney on Friday, August 16 at 1p.m.

“Our students are some of the most passionate and talented representatives of the next generation of car restorers,” Amanda Gutierrez, vice president for automotive restoration, said. “Getting a chance to speak on one of the biggest stages in the car industry and encourage other young restorers to pursue their passion is a wonderful opportunity.”

While at Pebble Beach, the students will also present a 1964 Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato, restored by Marreyt Classics of Belgium. This rare example of a classic Italian sports car will be presented in the Preservation Class. Students will assist in prepping the car for show and study car’s history and specifications to present to judges.

“Our partnership with Pebble Beach gives McPherson College students an opportunity to see the best of the restoration industry,” Gutierrez said. “Participating in events like Pebble Beach gives our students experience beyond the classroom and opportunities to identify how they are part of the future of the automotive restoration industry.”

Students taking part in Pebble Beach include:

Nate McLaughlin, junior, Ticonderoga, New York

Ben Falconer, senior, Greeley, Colorado

Dylan Riley, junior, Lake Ozark, Missouri

Zack Alexander, senior, Newton, Kansas

ABOUT McPHERSON COLLEGE AUTOMOTIVE RESTORATION

The McPherson College Automotive Restoration program began in 1976 with funding from a local entrepreneur and has evolved into a nationally recognized and award-winning leader in restoration education, offering the only four-year bachelor’s degree for restoration technology in the country. Attracting students who are passionate about cars, the college has a growing alumni base working in all facets of the car collecting world including Hagerty, Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, Historic Vehicle Association, RM Sotheby’s, in their own shops, and private collections. More information can be found at www.mcpherson.edu/autorestoration