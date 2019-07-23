Pennsylvania introduces legislation to allow sale of heritage license plates

Legislation (H.B. 1711) has been introduced that would allow the sale of limited edition 1950s-and 1960s-style heritage license plates. These plates would be available for all passenger cars and trucks with a gross weight less than 14,000 pounds, motorcycles, and motor homes for an additional $50 fee. They would be available to purchase for a 5-year period. If enacted into law, the bill would not impact the state's current specialty license plate offerings. The bill currently awaits consideration in the House Transportation Committee.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.