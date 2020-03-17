Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance canceled due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA – Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK) announced that due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and an abundance of caution it is canceling its annual signature fundraising event – the upcoming Fourth Annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance on April 24-25, 2020.

“The paramount mission of Cool Cars for Kids is to ensure the safety of our attendees, staff, and community members,” said Michael Tillson III, president and director of Cool Cars for Kids. “This decision was made based on the guidance of health officials who recommend approaching large social gatherings of 50 or more with caution due to the potential spread of COVID-19.”

Although the Philadelphia Concours Preview Gala Dinner and Concours d’Elegance has historically been a crucial source of funding for Cool Cars for Kids, it was agreed upon by the Board of Directors that the nonprofit cannot in good conscious move forward with this year’s event.

“As we continue to evaluate the impact of the virus on Philadelphia and our surrounding community, we will keep the public informed of the dates for the 2021 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance event,” said Tillson.

Tickets purchased for the Concours Preview Gala and Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will be refunded. Donors and sponsors who support CCfK’s mission have the option to 1) be refunded, 2) carry their donation forward to next year’s event, or 3) can have their contribution donated to CCfK and its cause for this year. The mission of CCfK is to deliver care, provide support and drive research for children with rare genetic diagnoses to ensure a brighter future through development of novel treatment and cures.

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

About Cool Cars for Kids, Inc.:



Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with genetic conditions and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org