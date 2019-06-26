Porsches abound at RM Sotheby’s Taj Ma Garaj Collection sale

Offered entirely without reserve in Dayton, Ohio on single-day sale set for September 28th

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced that it will present the renowned Taj Ma Garaj Collection, comprising the cars, automobilia, and collectibles of late well-known collector, Mr. John Dixon, entirely without reserve. The Collection, to be offered in a single-day sale on September 28th onsite in Dayton, Ohio, features more than 30 motor cars alongside more than 350 lots of memorabilia and collectibles.

The late John Dixon’s love affair with Porsche began the day a 911 passed him while he was driving his muscle car on the freeway in high school, and the rest is history. John purchased his first Porsche the following year and began seriously building his collection in the 1990s. Now, the Taj Ma Garaj is an eclectic Porsche paradise, featuring over 30 various Porsche and Volkswagen motor cars, along with more than 350 lots of memorabilia including sought-after Porsche unobtainium, rare literature, collectibles, engines, and an assortment of arcade ephemera.

John opened the Taj Ma Garaj Collection to thousands of visitors over the years and was proud to share his passion with fellow enthusiasts, frequently hosting charity car shows as well as offering the collection site as an event facility. Known for his sense of humor, John lived by his own rules and was endlessly passionate not just about Porsche but in all aspects of his life; first and foremost, his family and friends, along with his business, and his philanthropic efforts to help those less fortunate, specifically patients of the local children’s hospital.

“RM Sotheby’s is honored to present the Taj Ma Garaj Collection on behalf of John’s beloved wife Vickie and the Dixon family,” says Senior Car Specialist Donnie Gould, RM Sotheby’s. “The Taj Ma Garaj building is truly a Porsche enthusiast’s heaven. John Dixon was as knowledgeable about his cars as he was passionate, and what he has assembled represents sought-after high watermarks in Porsche production, alongside cars like a wrought-iron Beetle that are just plain fun. We look forward to presenting the Collection this fall and welcoming fellow Porsche collectors from far and wide.”

Motor car highlights from the Taj Ma Garaj Collection include an assortment of Porsches:

A 1952 Porsche 356 Cabriolet by Gläser, chassis no. 12355. An extremely rare car to begin with, of which less than one tenth survive today and ever fewer in restored and running condition, this Gläser Cabriolet wears many beautiful and interesting features, unique to a pre-A 356, including its one-piece bent windshield, turbo beauty rings, a rare Telefunken radio, a braided leather grab handle on the interior of the doors, and more. Having undergone a meticulous restoration commissioned by John Dixon, the incredible details of the 356 Cabriolet become more evident the more time is spent with the car (Est. $375,000 – $425,000)

A 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster Coachwork by Reutter, chassis no. 83622. Essentially the ultimate speedster to own, the 356 A Carrera GT is a fantastic example of the lightest, most race prepared version of the model. Featuring a lightened chassis, the GT-spec four-cam motor, 80-litre gas tank, 60mm ventilated brakes, and a very rare steel hard top, the GT has been part of the Taj Ma Garaj Collection for two decades and is accompanied by extensive documentation (Est. $1,500,000 – $2,000,000);

A 1967 Porsche 911 S Coupe, chassis no. 305860 S. One of the best, most original, and lowest-mileage examples available, the 911 S wears its original paintwork and interior, and has seen just three owners and 28,000 miles from new. Originally delivered to an oil company executive who had a very special relationship with the factory, the car features nearly every available option as a tourist delivery car prepared by Porsche, which is extensively documented in the car’s history file, down to personal correspondence and an envelope containing the original metallic paint sample for the car;

An exceedingly rare 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport, chassis no. WP0ZZZ93ZBS710038. Just 406 GT examples were built for homologation, 59 of which were Evolution Series cars produced by Weissach and known as the GTS, of which a mere 15 were Clubsport examples. The Clubsport is even lighter, features Plexiglas sliding windows, an electric cut-off switch, roll bar, 935 seats, and more. Showing an incredible 47km since new, this is undoubtedly the lowest mileage example in existence;

A 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo, chassis no. WP0AC2996VS375198, ordered directly through Porsche by Dixon as a uniquely specified car, wearing $45,000 in bespoke options including a paint-to-sample Pearl Metallic finish with matching wheels, a dark root wood interior package with an abundance of extra leather features, velour carpeting, and more. The Turbo currently shows just over 2,500 miles from new and is likely the most highly optioned, lowest mileage example of the last of the air-cooled 911, hailing from its original owner; and,

A 1953 Porsche 356 Limousine Custom, chassis no. 50146, which is a fantastic illustration of John’s sense of humor and representative of some of the quirkier cars in the Collection. Built from several cars as John’s interpretation of a 1953 pre-A 356 Limousine for use in formal events, this car is one of a kind. Featuring air ride suspension, a cabin full of rare and early Porsche accessories, and more, it doesn’t get much more fun than this.

The remainder of the Taj Ma Garaj Collection covers six decades of Porsche production, coupled with quirky Volkswagen Beetles, Things, and more. Beyond the cars, John Dixon assembled an array of some of the most fascinating and hard-to-find Porsche and Volkswagen automobilia and collectibles on the planet. From rare signage, literature, and sought-after spare engines, to Porsche collectibles, original dealership banners, and vintage arcade games, the Taj Ma Garaj Collection features the makings of the ultimate Porsche man cave.

Complete event details and a list of all items offered in The Taj Ma Garaj Collection will be available at rmsothebys.com in the coming weeks. To speak with an RM Sotheby’s specialist or to register to bid for this incredible collection, please call +1 519 352 4575.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.