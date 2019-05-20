Raymond Loewy Retrospective exhibit at AACA Museum, Inc.

Raymond Loewy Retrospective – On display through October 20, 2019

Hershey, PA – Raymond Loewy was a gifted industrial designer who worked with many of America’s top brands over his 50-plus year career. In the automotive world, he is best known for his work with Studebaker, where he penned some of the most iconic and critically acclaimed cars of the 1950s and early 1960s. His work ranged from corporate logos to locomotives and everything in between. The AACA Museum, Inc. is showcasing his storied career through a Raymond Loewy Retrospective exhibit covering various aspects of his work in our Members 1st Gallery this summer. This exhibit is in cooperation with The Hagley Museum and Library along with the Raymond Loewy Estate.

Raymond Loewy, (November 5, 1893-July 14, 1986) was a Franco-American industrial designer who achieved fame for the magnitude of his design efforts, across a variety of industries, over a long career. Born in Paris, he spent his early years in France, serving in World War I and graduating from the University of Paris. As a young adult, Loewy immigrated to the United States, and spent most of his professional career there, becoming a naturalized citizen in 1938.

Among his designs were many corporate logos, including a revision of Studebaker’s logo. Other significant designs included the Greyhound Scenicruiser bus, Coca-Cola vending machines, Coldspot refrigerators, Farmall M tractors, the Air Force One livery, NASA Skylab, and Hupmobile automobiles. He was also involved with a multitude of railroad designs, including the Pennsylvania Railroad GG1, S-1, T-1, as well as several lesser-known designs for other railroads.

Lowey had a long and storied relationship with Studebaker. The company first retained his services in the mid-1930s, during which time he designed the vehicle exteriors and fellow designer Helen Dryden handled interiors. In 1939, Loewy began work with designer Virgil Exner. Their work with Studebaker lasted until the end of the company in the 1960s.

The exhibit will include images and objects specific to Loewy’s work in the design field along with two automobiles. The Avanti automobile is one that Loewy worked on during his tenure at Studebaker. The other vehicle is a 1964 Corvair that was Mr. Loewy’s personal car. You’ll see the unique design aspects including a wicker-like painted finish adorning the rear quarter panels and a light on top of the car which was always lit when Mr. Loewy was in the car.

Other featured exhibitions on display at the AACA Museum, Inc. this summer include Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation with more than forty Studebaker vehicles on view including the 1962 Sceptre prototype on display for the first time in an east coast museum. Harley-Davidson: History, Mythology, and Perceptions of America’s Motorcycle will showcase more than thirty unusual motorcycles recounting the history of his legendary brand. A display of various Pontiac-Oakland vehicles on view by the Pontiac-Oakland Club International, Keystone State Chapter.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles – automobiles, buses, trucks, motorcycles and more.

The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World's largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts.