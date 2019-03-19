Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society to open exhibit at the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles

Boyertown, PA – The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles welcomes the Reading Fairgrounds Historical Society as a ‘guest curator’ for a new exhibit opening March 21, 2019. This exhibit will feature photographs and memorabilia from when the Reading Fairgrounds Speedway operated in Muhlenberg Township. The half mile dirt track opened in 1924 and was a popular Berks County attraction until its closing in 1979. Also featured in the exhibit will be several vehicles that raced at the Reading Fairgrounds, including Red Lesher’s #101 Flathead, Bruce Young’s #37 Modified, the Varnes Brothers’ 1958 BSA Gold Star Flat Tracker, a 1968 Twin Engine Kart “Orange Ball Special,” and a Sprint Car driven by Joe Barzda and Red Reigel.

On Thursday, March 21 from 6:30-8:30pm, the Museum will host an Exhibit Opening. Members of the Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society will be on hand to give insight into the items on display, and former driver Gary Gollub will give a short talk on his career and experiences at Reading Fairgrounds. Light refreshments will be available courtesy of CD’s Place Eatery & Catering. The Peppermint Stick Pinups, from Boyertown’s vintage candy store The Peppermint Stick, will be in the Reading Diner selling root beer floats. Admission for this special exhibit opening is $5 for Museum Members and $8 for non-Members.

The Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society was established in 2004 with the mission to preserve and promote the memories and history of the Reading Fairgrounds Speedway and those who made it “The Home of Champions.” The exhibit will run until mid-June 2019.

The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles is open seven days a week from 9:30am -4:00pm.

The Museum, located at 85 South Walnut Street in Boyertown, PA preserves the transportation history of Pennsylvania and displays over eighty locally manufactured cars, trucks, carriages, motorcycles, sleighs, and other types of vehicles. Also on display are two examples of roadside architecture: a 1921 cottage style Sunoco gas station and a 1938 Jerry O’Mahony diner. The 1872 Jeremiah Sweinhart Carriage Factory is also open seven days a week and features blacksmithing demonstrations almost every Saturday. Admission rates are $10.00 for adults, $9.00 for seniors and AAA, and ages 15 & under are free. For more information call 610-367-2090 or visit www.boyertownmuseum.org.

