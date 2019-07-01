Reminder: July 12th is Collector Car Appreciation Day

SAN Secures Companion Resolution from U.S. Senate Recognizing July 12th as “Collector Car Appreciation Day”

The U.S. Senate passed Senate Resolution 271 (S. Res. 271) at the request of the SEMA Action Network (SAN) recognizing July 12, 2019 as “Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD).” A similar resolution was also introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives (H. Res. 108). The date marks the 10th commemoration in what has become an annual event to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital role automotive restoration and collection plays in American society.

These resolutions were introduced by co-chairs of the SEMA-supported Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus. S. Res. 271 was sponsored by Senate Co-Chairs Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) while House Co-Chairs Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA) sponsored H. Res. 108. These Congressional leaders are strong advocates for the automotive hobby in Washington, D.C. The Caucus is an informal, non-partisan member organization that pays tribute to America’s ever-growing love affair with the car and motorsports.

If you or someone you know is hosting a vehicle-related gathering in July, submit the details today if you haven’t done so already! Participating organizers will be awarded a copy of the Congressional resolution for display at their registered event.

You Can Help Honor Our Automotive “Holiday”

