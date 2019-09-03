Retired police officer wins classic Corvette

31st Annual Saint Bernard Church Classic Corvette Raffle has a winner

Edward Ammon, a retired police officer from Louisville, KY, was the lucky winner of the Saint Bernard Church Corvette Raffle. He picked up his 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible (valued at over $64,000) Friday morning (Aug. 30) at the St. Bernard Church in Rockport, Indiana.

Tickets were sold nationwide. This year set a record for ticket sales with over 15,000 tickets sold.

Ammon has been supporting the raffle for years, and luckily for him one of his four tickets purchased this year hit pay dirt.

Saint Bernard Church Classic Corvette Raffle’s next raffle will begin in mid-January 2020.

The proceeds from the raffle benefit the St. Bernard Parish & School in Rockport, Indiana.

To learn more about St. Bernard Church and raffle visit www.stbernardcorvette.org.