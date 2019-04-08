RM Auctions expands automobilia offering at Auburn Spring sale

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Auctions announced the expansion of its annual Auburn Spring sale to include two full-days of automobilia and collectibles. The now four-day sale at the Auburn Auction Park in Auburn, Indiana—set for new dates on May 29 – June 1— will feature approximately 400 quality collector cars, as well as hundreds of lots of automobilia, led by the Strauss Collection, comprised of over 350 lots offered from the late Bob Strauss, entirely without reserve.

The Strauss Collection is one of the finest signage and neon collections in the country. Bob Strauss was an avid collector for more than 20 years, with his assemblage running the spectrum of desirable collectibles and memorabilia, including an abundance of original neon signs, gas pumps and petroliana, and vintage motor car dealership signs. One of the largest privately-owned automobilia collections to come to auction in recent years, highlights of the group include such rarities as a multi-piece Dog N’ Suds Neon Sign with excellent gloss and color, mounted on the original stainless steel and a die-cut Ford Jubilee Neon Sign.

In addition to the auction action at Auburn Spring, there’s plenty of excitement for the entire family to enjoy at the Auburn Auction Park. The event will feature an onsite swap meet and car corral, along with the return of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Annual Grand National, who has paired with the Rolls-Royce Owner’s Club for their first ever joint national meet.

For further information on RM Auctions Auburn Spring auction along with an updated list of entries, please visit rmsothebys.com. Interested consignors are invited to call RM Auctions at 519-352-4575 to speak with a car specialist.

