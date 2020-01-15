RM Sotheby’s Elkhart Collection sale May 1-2

PHOENIX, Arizona – In the midst of Arizona car week, RM Sotheby’s announced the addition of an exceptional private collection sale to its 2020 auction calendar. Presenting over 230 motor cars, 30 motorcycles, trucks, trailers and select memorabilia and equipment offered almost entirely without reserve, the Elkhart Collection sale will take place on the weekend of May 1-2 at the collection facility in Elkhart, Indiana, offering an exciting cross section of marques and models.

The culmination of decades of careful and targeted collecting of some of the finest motorcars by a single owner, the Elkhart Collection comprises some of the most exceptional marques and models in automotive history. The focus is at once broad yet highly selective, from sporting British and Italian cars to microcars, classics, supercars, modern sports cars, 1950s convertibles and coach-built icons.

Meticulously maintained, the collection showcases a tremendous range of marques, led in representation by Jaguar, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat, Ford, Ferrari, and more. Top-value highlights include an exceptionally rare, Jet Age designed 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic by Ghia, originally delivered to famed General Motors designer Henry S. Lauve; a 1969 Lamborghini Miura upgraded to SV specification; a beautifully restored 1964 Aston Martin DB5 upgraded to Vantage specification; and a 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Continuation, “car zero” built to 1963 specification for 2016 after which six more were constructed by Jaguar Classic, this one being the global press car prior to delivery. A restored 1968 Iso Grifo GL Series I is yet another highlight, tastefully upgraded to the ultimate ‘7-Litri’ specification, alongside a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Roadster, with additional highlights to be announced at a later date.

“The quality of the cars and the way that the Elkhart Collection has been maintained and looked after is incredible,” says Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s. “The building that they’ve been housed in is much more than a storage facility and has been designed specifically for the care of collector cars. More than ever, it’s true to say that there is quite literally something for anyone in the collector car hobby within this group of cars, from microcars, to classics, 50s and 60s sports cars, the modern era, and beyond. If there’s something you like, you’ll likely find it in the Elkhart Collection. These cars are all great examples of their kind, meticulously chosen for the collection, and we’re excited to bring them to market almost entirely without reserve for an auction the entire hobby can enjoy.”



Cars in the collection range in value from $10,000 through to the multi-million-dollar mark and represent nearly every category within the collector car market. Additional cars on offer range from a London-to-Brighton veteran and still-eligible 1903 Clement 12/16 HP Rear-Entrance Tonneau, to the Classic Era beauty of a genuine factory-supercharged 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged ‘Sportsman’ Cabriolet, and the unmistakable tailfins of a Hampton Green 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz. The spirited microcar era is led by a rare 1960 F.M.R. Tg 500 ‘Tiger’ and modern supercars are represented by a low-mileage 1993 Jaguar XJ220 and a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition owned from new by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Further information on the sale, including a full list of auction offerings, will be available in the coming weeks at rmsothebys.com. Interested bidders are invited to call RM Sotheby’s Headquarters at +1 519 352 4575 or RM Sotheby’s Florida Office at +1 954 566 2209 to speak with a car specialist.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.