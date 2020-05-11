RM Sotheby’s offers the Petitjean Collection online

The Petitjean Collection Digital Catalogue Is Live

RM Sotheby’s presents the digital auction catalogue for the Petitjean Collection, offered entirely without reserve and comprising cars from the 1950s through to the ’90s, assembled by ex-racing driver and enthusiastic collector, Monsieur Marcel Petitjean, over the last 50 years. This single-owner collection of nearly 100 sought-after cars is offered as part of the upcoming auction Online Only: The European Sale featuring the Petitjean Collection where bidding is set to open on June 3, 2020. Time-based online only bidding for the Petitjean Collection will begin closing on Wednesday, June 10, at 1:00pm GMT (8:00am EDT).

Visit rmsothebys.com for more information on the sale and to see a complete list of cars available.

