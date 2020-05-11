RM Sotheby’s offers the Petitjean Collection online

The Petitjean Collection Digital Catalogue Is Live
RM Sotheby’s presents the digital auction catalogue for the Petitjean Collection, offered entirely without reserve and comprising cars from the 1950s through to the ’90s, assembled by ex-racing driver and enthusiastic collector, Monsieur Marcel Petitjean, over the last 50 years. This single-owner collection of nearly 100 sought-after cars is offered as part of the upcoming auction Online Only: The European Sale featuring the Petitjean Collection where bidding is set to open on June 3, 2020. Time-based online only bidding for the Petitjean Collection will begin closing on Wednesday, June 10, at 1:00pm GMT (8:00am EDT).
1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone Chassis No. 1121066 Estimate: €400,000 – €500,000 – Offered Without Reserve
1971 De Tomaso Mangusta Chassis No. 8MA 1224 Estimate: €200,000 – €250,000 Offered Without Reserve
1970 Lamborghini Islero 400GTS Chassis No. 6591 Estimate: €200,000 – €250,000 Offered Without Reserve
1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupé by Ghia Chassis No. AM115 1162 Estimate: €150,000 – €180,000 Offered Without Reserve
1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone Chassis No. 3111 Estimate: €700,000 – €800,000 Offered Without Reserve
Lot 168 1964 Porsche 904 GTS Chassis No. 904-062 Estimate: €700,000 – €900,000 Offered Without Reserve
1955 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupé Engine No. 370/574 Estimate: €150,000 – €200,000 Offered Without Reserve
1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Chassis No. 198.042.8500087 Estimate: €800,000 – €1,100,000 Offered Without Reserve
