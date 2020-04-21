RM Sotheby’s offers up classic and rare Porsche posters online only

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s presents Online Only: Classic & Rare Porsche Posters entirely without reserve via its online auction platform on rmsothebys.com. Open for bidding until Monday, April 27 at 1:00 pm ET with lots closing in two-minute increments, the sale features a unique group of nearly 75 original and professionally archival linen mounted classic Porsche posters.

Assembled by a life-long collector over more than 40 years, the group of posters highlights the history and evolution of Porsche, with a particular emphasis on the factory’s golden era of the 356 and Spyder, as well as the 917. The collection comprises numerous posters that were created by the genius behind Porsche’s graphic works during the company’s formative years in the 1950s and ‘60s, Erich Strenger, including several significant “showroom” and race event posters, all featuring the iconic model of the day.

Legendary racing competitions are well represented within this collection of Porsche posters with highlights led by a German-language version of the XXIV Mille Miglia, 1952-1957 Class Winner poster. Designed by Strenger, this original factory poster commemorates the marque’s class wins at the historic, open-road Mille Miglia in the 1950s, showcasing a 550 Spyder leading a 356 Coupe. With less than a dozen of these rare artworks having surfaced over the last decade, this example presents in outstanding condition with vivid color. Another standout piece is the 3 German Championships, 1955 poster, memorializing Porsche’s 3rd German Manufacturers Championship win with a pair of pre-A ‘bent-window’ 356 Coupe models at speed.

Additional racing posters in the online auction include a Porsche Manufacturer’s World Champion, 1970 piece designed by Strenger and featuring a world-famous photo of the 917 speeding to the finish; a Porsche Victory, Rallye Monte Carlo, 1968 factory print featuring an image of the 911 rally car in the snow during the event; and a rare 1st Overall Carrera RS, Daytona, Sebring, 1973 non-factory artwork celebrating Brumos Racing, Porsche, and Audi’s victories at the Daytona 500 and the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1973 with racing legends Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood.

Beyond the competition artworks, the Classic & Rare Porsche Posters collection also features a handful of “showroom” and promotional posters led by the famous ‘intro’ Porsche Targa, 1967 poster for the new Targa body style available for the 911 and 912 models, featuring the rare ‘soft’ rear window. Another exceptional piece is the exceedingly rare Janis Joplin on Columbia, ca. 1960s promotional poster featuring the singer-songwriter sitting on the hood of her world-famous Porsche 356 C Cabriolet—the very car sold by RM Sotheby’s in 2015.

The Classic & Rare Porsche Posters sale follows RM Sotheby’s successful offering of additional memorabilia and collectibles via the company’s Online Only platform, and is also offered simultaneously alongside ‘A Porsche with Purpose’, a single-lot auction presenting the last-ever 991 generation Porsche 911 to enter and pass down the production line. The 911 Speedster is presented with a money-can’t-buy package that includes a bespoke Porsche Design 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph as well as a personal tour of the Porsche AG Weissach headquarters. Porsche will donate proceeds from the sale to the United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The 911 Speedster auction closes at 1:00 pm ET on April 22.

Each lot offered via Online Only: Classic & Rare Porsche Posters has been inspected in RM Sotheby’s care. Due to current circumstances regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, RM Sotheby’s encourages successful bidders to make shipping arrangements via third parties to have the items collected. Alternatively, local purchasers may collect items from RM Sotheby’s Culver City, California facilities. The auction is governed by RM Sotheby’s Online Only Bidders’ Terms and Conditions as found on the auction page.

Additional information and bidder registration are available at rmsothebys.com.

