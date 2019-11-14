RM Sotheby’s Paris sale to offer ‘Poster Car Collection’

LONDON – RM Sotheby’s announced the addition of 21 of the world’s most iconic and desirable motor cars dubbed, “The Poster Car Collection,” offered for sale at the auction house’s seventh annual Paris sale in February. A selection of automobiles that includes a BMW 507, a Bentley R-Type Continental with notable provenance, and one of the first Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing models delivered privately to Europe will arrive at the Place Vauban auction venue ready for the sale, scheduled for February 5, 2020 during the world renowned Rétromobile show week.

The Poster Car Collection, as many of the automobiles are praised for their stunning design and appearance on the bedroom walls of car enthusiasts spanning the 1930s through the 1990s, includes a beautifully restored 1958 BMW 507 retaining its original engine. The roadster is signed by its famous designer, legendary design pioneer Albrecht von Goertz, who also penned the 503 model for the German marque. The 507 is one of 252 examples built. Another headline car from the collection is a 1953 Bentley R-Type Continental Sports Saloon, previously owned by late British Member of Parliament, Alan Clark, a lifelong car fanatic and one of the most outspoken MPs of his time. The Bentley is stunningly preserved and finished in a highly desirable specification in its original colors.

The Poster Car Collection extends to an early 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, believed to be one of the first models privately delivered to Europe. The car was delivered new to Sweden and saw competition in period, retaining its original engine today. An immaculate, restored 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona is also on offer, Classiche certified and recorded as the third-ever right-hand-drive ‘Plexi’ example delivered. A pair of Jaguar models add to the highlights – one new, one old – as a 1937 SS 100 Jaguar 3½-Lire Roadster will be offered alongside a 1992 Jaguar XJ220. The SS 100 is an icon of pre-war design, still enjoyed today having been used in vintage rallies powered by its original engine. The XJ220 has covered less than 1,000km from new, having been delivered new to France, a true poster icon of the 1990s.

The collection also includes:

A 1967 Iso Grifo Series I , one of 43 Grifos built for the U.S. market;

A 1981 Ferrari 512 BB with just 820km from new over two owners;

A 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS in U.S. specification as an unfinished restoration project;

A 1963 Maserati Sebring 3500 GTi Series 1 , one of 10 RHD Series 1 examples and beautifully restored;

A 1973 Mercedes-Benz 600 Six-Door Pullman presented as an exciting restoration project;

A 1970 Maserati Ghibli SS 4.9 Coupé beautifully restored with its original engine;

A 1959 Jaguar XK150 S 3.4-Litre Roadster excellently presented with its original engine block and head;

An exceptionally well-preserved 1988 Ferrari Testarossa reading less than 6,000 miles on the odometer;

A 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS retaining its original engine and reading 2,798 miles from new.

RM Sotheby’s Paris auction will also play host to other cars from The Poster Car Collection including a 1952 Jaguar XK120 FHC; a 1998 Bentley Azure; a 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda; a 1971 Maserati Ghibli SS 4.9 Coupé; a 1959 Facel Vega Excellence; and a 1991 Honda NSX RHD.

Coinciding with the world-famous Rétromobile week (February 5-9, 2020), RM Sotheby’s Paris auction will present more than 80 blue-chip motor cars and a selection of automobilia. The 2019 sale saw RM Sotheby’s achieve its best-ever results in Paris, with €32.4 million in total sales, enthusiastic bidding from 45 countries, and world record prices achieved. RM Sotheby’s Paris sale will once again follow the Festival Automobile International (29 January – 2 February) at the historic Place Vauban. This exciting event features a stunning display of beautiful concept cars and pays tribute to car designers from around the world. For further information on Festival Automobile International, please visit www.festivalautomobile.com.

For further information on RM Sotheby’s Paris auction or to view a frequently updated list of entries, please visit rmsothebys.com. To speak to an RM Sotheby’s specialist about entering your important motor car in the Paris sale, please call RM Sotheby’s London office at +44 (0) 20 7851 7070.

