RM Sotheby’s sells James Bond Aston Martin DB5 for $6.4 million

MONTEREY, California – RM Sotheby’s sold the 1965 James Bond Aston Martin DB5 for a final $6,385,000 to become one of the most valuable DB5s ever sold at auction.

Affectionately known as “the most famous car in the world,” the DB5, chassis no. DB5/2008/R, is one of just three surviving James Bond 007 DB5’s as seen in Goldfinger and as used in the promotion of Thunderball. The car was built specifically for Eon Productions and outfitted with legendary MI6 Q Branch specified gadgetry from new. Fully restored by Roos Engineering in Switzerland, the car was presented in Monterey with all gadgetry fully functioning as Q intended. After drawing significant attention in the lead up to the Monterey auction and during the pre-sale exhibition, the DB5 was the subject of a four-and-a-half-minute bidding competition between six interested parties in the room and on the phone, eventually selling to an enthusiastic bidder present in the auction room.

Additional highlights from the Thursday evening sale session include the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Shooting Brake, which garnered extensive pre-sale interest to sell for a final $1,765,000, exceeding estimate (est. $1m/1.4m). One of just 12 factory DB5 Shooting Brakes built and having had a mere three private owners from new, the DB5 is now the most valuable Shooting Brake bodied-car of any marque sold at auction.

