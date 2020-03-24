RM Sotheby’s teams up with Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s announced that a portion of proceeds from the sale of the 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta offered via the auction house’s Only Online: The Palm Beach Auction, which opened for bidding on March 20th, will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund by the consignor and RM Sotheby’s.

Feeding America is a hunger relief organization whose mission is to feed America’s hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks and engage the country in the fight to end hunger. The Feeding America network is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States including in disasters and national emergencies, working with 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the most vulnerable people need assistance more than ever. Feeding America has launched a COVID-19 Response Fund, a national food- and fund-raising effort to support people facing hunger and the food banks who help them. RM Sotheby’s has joined forces with the consignor to donate a portion of the proceeds from the successful sale of the LaFerrari Aperta in the coming week to the Response Fund.

Additional information on Feeding America’s Coronavirus efforts is available here.

Now showing just 175 miles and presented in virtually new condition, the 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta on offer was delivered new to an American Ferrari collector, attractively ordered with optional Giallo Triplo Strato paint with complementary yellow accents throughout the black interior. The car’s many options include exterior carbon-fiber trim, yellow brake calipers, sport exhaust pipes, racing stripe, 20-inch forged black wheels, large seat cushions, and the Ferrari horse stitched on the headrests.

The LaFerrari Aperta is without question the ultimate Ferrari road car of this century, and from the moment of its inception, it has been considered a must-have in any world-class collection of Ferraris. The LaFerrari Aperta is estimated to bring $4,500,000 – $5,500,000 in the Online Only auction.

How it Works – RM Sotheby’s Online Only: The Palm Beach Auction



Lots offered in RM Sotheby’s Online Only: The Palm Beach Auction opened for bidding on Friday, 20 March at 11:00 am ET. Each car offered in the Online Only auction will be presented with comprehensive photography and condition reports. Where available, additional information on each lot, such as history files, production certificates, restoration documentation, service invoices, owners’ manuals, and accompanying parts, can be viewed online by clicking the ‘View Files’ button on the individual lot page.



Lots will begin closing in five-minute intervals at 11:00am ET on 25 March, with staggered closure times to allow bidders to participate in multiple lots (approximately 70 lots per day). Due to the large number of lots on offer, ending times may run through to 29 March. Lots will close between 11:00am and 6:00 pm ET daily. Some lots may close after 6:00 pm ET if extensions are issued due to last-minute competitive bids.

Bidder registration is now open and requires very simple steps to complete. Interested bidders can learn more about RM Sotheby’s Online Only: The Palm Beach Auction via helpful links below. Interested bidders are also invited to contact RM Sotheby’s Client Services team with any questions about the bidding process at info@rmsothebys.com or by calling one of RM Sotheby’s North American offices.

