RM Sotheby’s to offer up blue-chip autos at Amelia Island sale March 6-7

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Sotheby’s has released the complete catalogue for its 22nd annual Amelia Island sale, set for March 6-7 at the Ritz-Carlton. As the official auction of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, the sale will see a diverse assortment of 145 motor cars cross the auction podium over two days, with entries spanning the market from pre-war classics and important grand touring cars through to contemporary supercars and modern classics.

Leading the Classic Era offering is a 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet by D’Ieteren, chassis no. 57589, originally delivered as a rolling chassis to Belgian coachbuilder Albert D’Ieteren and presented to its first owner clad in an entirely unique three-seat convertible body. Continually maintained throughout its life by devoted owners, the Bugatti was acquired by famous French painter André Derain in 1952. Later in the decade, the car made its way across the Atlantic, where it remained under the ownership of just two U.S. caretakers until 1998. The car has since been displayed at some of the world’s top concours and shows, and in 2015 underwent a restoration limited to cosmetic considerations and service of the original mechanical components as needed, with the goal of preserving its authenticity. Having received attention and documentation from some of the foremost Bugatti experts, and reported by an RM Sotheby’s Specialist as driving extremely well, the Type 57 Cabriolet is presented in Amelia Island wearing a rich two-tone black and burgundy finish and as a truly one-off, renowned pre-war Classic worthy of attention.

The Bugatti joins the previously announced American Classics offered from the Keith Crain Collection, as well as a one-off 1932 Duesenberg Model J Stationary Victoria by Rollston, J-490, offered from the esteemed collection of John D. Groendyke. Available publicly for the first time in 70 years and retaining its original chassis, firewall, engine and coachwork, the Duesenberg comes to auction following extensive freshening and a full engine rebuild, after which it was exhibited at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and then driven without fault in the Duesenberg Tour later that year.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is another top-tier car set to draw considerable interest, an impeccable 2003 Ferrari Enzo. Chassis no. 132654 is one of just 399 examples built. In 2005, the car joined the renowned Lingenfelter Collection, where it has been carefully maintained and kept in climate-controlled storage. Today, the Enzo reads less than 1,700 miles and presents marvelously in Rosso Corsa over red leather interior. Additional modern Ferrari entries include a 1992 Ferrari F40 and a 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO. One of only 22 examples built for 1992, the F40 comes to auction with Ferrari Classiche Certification confirming its fully matching-numbers status. An exceptional example, the desirable U.S.-specification model currently displays less than 13,000 miles. The 599 GTO also holds Ferrari Classiche Certification, is offered with less than 1,330 miles and is finished in striking Rosso Corsa over Nero leather.

Beyond the Ferrari highlights, supercars are also represented at Amelia Island by two thrilling Porsche models—a 1987 959 Komfort and a 2004 Carrera GT. Considered a “poster car” for the generation and Porsche’s first supercar, the attractive 959 is one of only 337 examples produced. Sold new to German racing-car driver Bernd Schwebel, it was later imported to the U.S., and is one of only a handful of California-legal 959s today. The highly desirable Canepa upgraded example is offered with just 5,822 miles. The virtually as-new Carrera GT is offered in Amelia Island without reserve, recently serviced and reading just 766 miles.

Motorsport icons round out the road cars in Amelia Island with a 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale by Bertone and a 1978 Jaguar XJS Group 44 Trans-Am set to race across the block. The matching-numbers Stratos HF Stradale, one of only 492 examples built of the mid-engine, rear-wheel drive race and rally car, benefits from a recent two-year restoration to concours standards. The Jaguar was campaigned to great success by the legendary Bob Tullius, winning the 1978 Trans-Am Category 1 Driver’s and Manufacturer’s Championships. After the season, the car was retired and placed in storage for the next 30 years and is offered today from just its third owner, in essentially the same condition as when it left the track.

A group of modern classics are also sure to draw attention at RM Sotheby’s March sale, including a factory-converted 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG 6.0 ‘Wide-Body’, equipped with its original AMG-upgraded 6.0-liter DOHC engine, a well-preserved and unmodified 1993 Toyota Supra Twin Turbo Sport Roof driven less than 10,000 miles from new (Est. $125,000 – $150,000, without reserve), a 2002 Bentley Continental R Le Mans Series, one of just 34 examples built and showing less than 5,250 miles and a 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo, among the first examples built and powered by the impressive 300 horsepower twin-turbo V-6 engine.

For more information on RM Sotheby's Amelia Island auction and to view the complete digital catalogue, please visit rmsothebys.com.

