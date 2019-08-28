RM’s Auburn Fall auction schedule of events

RM’s Auburn Fall auction is a Labor Day weekend tradition filled with events for the entire family to enjoy. With over 250 acres of property at the Auburn Auction Park, there are endless things to see and do, including: a FREE Kids Fun Zone; freestyle motocross shows throughout the day; DirtFish Driving Experiences; Hagerty Ride & Drive; food vendors as far as the eye can see; a Swap Meet filled with hundreds of vendors selling just about anything; and a Car Corral with over 250 cars ready to be bought!

THURSDAY, 29 August 2019

• Swap Meet & Car Corral: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Auction: 10:00 a.m.

• Kids Fun Zone: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, 30 August 2019

• Swap Meet & Car Corral: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Auction: 10:00 a.m.

• Kids Fun Zone: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• DirtFish: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Show: 4:00 p.m.)

SATURDAY, 31 August 2019

• Swap Meet & Car Corral: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Auction: 10:00 a.m.

• Kids Fun Zone: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Hagerty Ride & Drive: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• DirtFish: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Shows: 11:00 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.)

• Freestyle Motocross Presented by Monster Energy: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., & 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, 1 September 2019

• Cars & Coffee Fueled by Hagerty: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Swap Meet & Car Corral: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Auction: 10:00 a.m.

• Kids Fun Zone: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Hagerty Ride & Drive: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• DirtFish: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Show: 12:00 p.m.)

Please Note: All event times are subject to change without notice.

