Road America Board Member, George Bovis, passed away

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., – George Bovis, a profound businessman, SCCA member, and long-standing Road America Board Member, passed away on April 12.

“Everyone is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of George Bovis, he was family to us, and a member of a kinship amongst SCCA members throughout the midwest,” said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. “To say he played an integral role in our success – beginning as a volunteer with the Chicago Region SCCA, to his position on the Board of Directors – would be an understatement. He was a passionate and valued leader, and more importantly, he possessed a graciousness and character that everyone enjoyed being around. His presence will be missed but never forgotten at Road America. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Road America and our extended family of partners and friends are with the Bovis family in this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are pending and additional information will be made available at a later date.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-7223.