Rolls-Royce Foundation to present ‘A Proper Motor Car Mixer’

Mechanicsburg, PA – To celebrate and honor 115 years of Rolls-Royce, the 100th anniversary of Bentley, and 15 years of the Rolls-Royce Foundation’s (RRF) facility, the RRF is announced a special evening of celebration! “A Proper Motor Car Mixer”, held on Friday May 17th, is a salute to Bentley and Rolls-Royce motor cars, and enthusiasts of the two British marques.

RRF marks this occasion to debut the Grand Opening of the Twenty Silver Ghosts Gallery, a new display of original paintings by the late artist Melbourne Brindle. A majority of the 26 original paintings were the basis for the 1971 book, “Twenty Silver Ghosts”. The paintings detail some of the most famous Pre-WWI Rolls-Royce Silver Ghosts, and the gallery houses the full collection with artist’s renderings, all donated to the RRF in 2015 by Friendly’s Ice Cream founder S. Prestley Blake. In preparation for the new gallery, the paintings have been meticulously restored and framed since the generous donation.

Attendees at the evening soirée will be able to tour the RRF’s facility and experience the great collection of “Proper Motor Cars” on display, all while enjoying a British-themed menu.

WHEN: Friday, May 17th 6:00 – 9:00 PM

WHERE: Rolls-Royce Foundation, 189 Hempt Road, Mechanicsburg PA 17050

COST: $80 per person

To attend please contact the Rolls-Royce Foundation at 717-795-9400 or by email at rrfoundation@comcast.net

About the Rolls-Royce Foundation

Established in 1978, the RRF is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the heritage of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars. The Foundation opened its new doors in May 2004, concurrent with the 100-year celebration of the founding of the Rolls-Royce partnership. The RRF consists of 7,500 square feet of display and “behind-the-scenes” storage areas, plus an extra 4,400 square feet for additional automobiles and spare parts. The automobiles in the collection come to the RRF through individual donations. In addition to its displays, the RRF performs individual chassis researches and hosts educational technical seminars related to Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars. The RRF shares its location with the National Headquarters of the Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club.

